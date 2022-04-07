Owen Power Watch begins with Michigan's overtime loss in Frozen Four

BOSTON – Owen Power’s signing day with the Buffalo Sabres could occur sooner than he planned.

A memorable season by Power and the Michigan Wolverines ended Thursday night with a 3-2 overtime loss to Denver in the Frozen Four at TD Garden. The Pioneers will face the winner of Minnesota-Minnesota State in the national championship Saturday at 8 p.m.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Fellow Sabres prospect Erik Portillo made 30 saves, several of which were highlight-reel quality, but Carter Savoie's goal in overtime. Jimmy Lambert and Thomas Bordeleau scored for the Wolverines (31-9-2), who entered the tournament as the top seed after winning the Big Ten Tournament championship.

Power played in every situation for the Wolverines – even on the right side during penalty kills – and skated alongside three different defense partners, most notably Luke Hughes, who was drafted fourth overall by the New Jersey Devils last July.

Denver’s structure trumped Michigan’s skill, as the Wolverines had at least a dozen rush attempts thwarted by offside calls or turnovers. Brett Stapley and Cameron Wright also scored for the Pioneers (30-9-1).

Power is expected to sign his entry-level contract and debut with the Sabres as soon as next week. His second season at Michigan ended with three goals and 32 points in 33 games. Portillo, a third-round draft choice in 2019, will also have the option to begin his professional career. The 21-year-old sophomore was named the most valuable player of the Big Ten Tournament and NCAA Regionals last month.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.