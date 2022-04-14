 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story topical

Owen Power to make KeyBank Center debut in Sabres' matchup against Blues

Sabres Leafs

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Owen Power stands for the national anthems before the game.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Owen Power will receive his formal introduction to Buffalo Sabres fans Thursday night in KeyBank Center.

Power, who made his NHL debut Tuesday in Toronto, will be in the lineup when the Sabres host the St. Louis Blues at 7 p.m. He skated 19:50 in the 5-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs, receiving time on the penalty kill and power play.

Drafted first overall in July, Power was paired with Henri Jokiharju, and the bulk of his 5-on-5 ice time was against the Maple Leafs' top line, which included Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner.

Sabres coach Don Granato didn't rule out Power receiving more ice time and responsibility against the Blues (43-20-10), who enter the game ranked sixth in the NHL in regulation wins. They're also fourth in goals scored and ninth in goals against. 

The likelihood of a heavier workload will increase if Mattias Samuelsson is unable to play. Samuelsson did not participate in the Sabres' morning skate Thursday because of a lower-body injury suffered Tuesday. He blocked a one-timer by Matthews on a Toronto power play, but did not miss a shift.

If Samuelsson is unable to play, it appears that Jacob Bryson will move to the top defense pair with Rasmus Dahlin, who is expected to play the right side for a second consecutive game. Based on the morning skate, Will Butcher is positioned to draw into the lineup if Samuelsson is out.

A native of Mississauga, Ontario, Power, 19, will have approximately 100 family and friends in KeyBank Center for his home debut. 

Lineup: Center Cody Eakin will be a game-time decision with an undisclosed injury that's kept him out of the lineup the past two games. If Eakin sits, John Hayden is likely to play against the Blues.

Granato would not reveal his starting goaltender. Craig Anderson was in net for Buffalo's past two games against Tampa Bay and Toronto. He made 24 saves in the win over the Maple Leafs.

Here's how the Sabres lined up during the morning skate:

Observations: Owen Power's impressive NHL debut ends with Sabres win

Kyle Okposo, Tage Thompson, Jeff Skinner and Rasmus Dahlin scored for the Sabres (27-37-11), who snapped a three-game skid and defeated Toronto three straight times for the first time since April 1, 2015 to March 7, 2016. Craig Anderson made 22 saves in goal, and Rasmus Asplund added an empty-net goal with 2:18 left in regulation. 

Familiar foe: Tage Thompson will face his former team for the second time this season. Thompson, 24, is amid a breakout season, despite moving to center in training camp. He has set career highs in goals (33) and points (59), both of which lead the team.

Thompson was drafted in the first round, 26th overall, by St. Louis in 2016. He appeared in 41 games for the Blues in 2017-18, totaling three goals and nine points. Thompson was then traded to the Sabres in July 2018 as part of the blockbuster deal that sent Ryan O'Reilly to St. Louis.

“Obviously, it took a little bit longer for me to get where I’m at now," Thompson said. "But it’s a process, and I think that’s the main thing. You can’t compare yourself to other people. Everyone progresses at different paces, and I always knew I would eventually get there as long as I just kept putting in the work and stayed mentally strong through adversity. I think I did a good job of that.

"It’s starting to pay off and, obviously, I’ve just got to keep building, keep getting better each day. I think if you do that, things take care of themselves.”

Opponent outlook: The Blues are 8-1-1 in their last 10 games and 14-2-1 in their last 15 against Buffalo. Though the roster doesn't have a 30-goal scorer this season, St. Louis has seven players with at least 20: Vladimir Tarasenko (28), Pavel Buchnevich (25), David Perron (24), Ivan Barbashev (23), Jordan Kyrou (23), Brayden Schenn (21) and Brandon Saad (20).

O'Reilly has 17 goals and 48 points in 69 games.

"They’re big, physical. I mean, their lineup, their average size is probably one of the top in the league and they like to play that and use that card," Granato said. "Obviously, they won a Stanley Cup three years ago, so they have that poise, confidence, experience of going through that. So, they’re just another really, really good hockey team within the league.

"They’re different, they’re more a heavier team, like Washington plays. And we’ve played a lot of good hockey teams in the last month and a half, I think our guys are excited for a new challenge and a new good hockey team." 

Trending up: Sabres winger Victor Olofsson has 11 goals and 17 points in his last 21 games. He has six game-winning goals since Feb. 15. His season totals are quietly in a good place after playing through a wrist injury. Olofsson has 18 goals and 41 points in 65 games this season.

