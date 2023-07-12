The Rochester Americans figure to get plenty of attention in Blue Cross Arena next season after their run to the Eastern Conference final, and the 2023-24 schedule for the Sabres' affiliate unveiled Wednesday also includes a trio of marquee road games.

As previously announced, the Amerks will play an outdoor game against the Charlotte Checkers on Jan. 13 in Truist Field, the city's Triple-A baseball stadium. And two of their trips to Toronto to meet the Marlies have been shifted to Scotiabank Arena, home of the Maple Leafs. Those games are on Feb. 19 and March 16. Rochester swept Toronto in three straight games in the North Division final in May.

The outdoor game, dubbed the Queen City Outdoor Classic, will be the 12th in AHL history and the second for Rochester. The Amerks beat Lake Erie at then-Frontier Field, also a Triple-A stadium, in a shootout in 2013 in front of a crowd of 11,015.

Among other highlights, the Amerks' season opens at Blue Cross Arena on Friday, Oct. 13 at 7:05 p.m. against the Bridgeport Islanders. Rochester plays its next three on the road, against the Marlies in Coca-Cola Coliseum the next day and at Laval on Oct. 18 and 20.

Calder Cup champion Hershey visits Rochester on Dec. 29, and the Amerks play the Bears at the Giant Center on Feb. 24. Hershey beat Rochester in six games in the East final before claiming its 12th Cup title with a Game 7 overtime victory at Coachella Valley.

Rochester has two four-game homestands, one in January and the other in April. The latter is followed by the season finale April 21 in Utica. There are no four-game road trips, although there are five that run for three games.

The full schedule runs 72 games. Rochester will play 24 of its 36 home games on weekends, with 18 Fridays, three Saturdays and three Sundays. All home games will start at 7:05 p.m., except for three Saturday games at 5:05 and three Sunday matinees at 3:05 or 4:05.

For the eighth straight year, the Amerks will play all 72 games solely against Eastern Conference opponents. There are 54 games against the North Division (Syracuse, Toronto, Utica, Laval, Cleveland, Belleville) and 18 against the Atlantic (Hershey, Hartford, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Charlotte, Providence, Bridgeport, Springfield and Lehigh Valley).

Rochester will have 12 games apiece against Syracuse and Utica (six home, six away), eight games against Belleville, Cleveland and Laval (4-4), and six against Toronto (3-3). The Amerks play seven of the eight Atlantic teams twice and have four games against Charlotte.

Rochester has only one “three-in-three” weekend, three fewer than last season. It comes March 8-10, with home games against Syracuse and Utica sandwiched around a Saturday night game in Syracuse.

Top Sabres prospects likely to make their debuts in Rochester next season include defensemen Ryan Johnson and Nikita Novikov and forwards Olivier Nadeau and Viktor Neuchev. Youngstown native Joseph Cecconi is among those who have re-signed a two-way deal with the Sabres and is likely to land in the AHL as well.