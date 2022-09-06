 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Opener will mark first of Sabres' 15 'Theme Nights' in KeyBank Center

  Updated
  • 0
Party in the Plaza

Hockey fans gather for the party in the plaza prior to the Buffalo Sabres and Montreal Canadiens at the KeyBank Center on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. 

 Harry Scull Jr.
The Buffalo Sabres have finalized a 15-game schedule of Theme Nights for the 2022-23 season in KeyBank Center, beginning with the regular season and home opener on Oct. 13 against the Ottawa Senators.

The slate of events the team revealed Tuesday includes the previously announced Ryan Miller Night on Jan. 19 against the New York Islanders, when the team will retires the No. 30 worn by their franchise goaltender from 2002-2014. All fans will receive a replica banner, much like they did for the retirement ceremony of broadcaster Rick Jeanneret in April.

The season opener against the Senators will be preceded by a "Party in the Plaza" outside the arena, with music from The Strictly Hip. The first 12,000 fans will receive a City of Buffalo-themed Sabres flag. There will be another party prior to the Oct. 15 "Hocktoberfest" matinee against Florida, a fall-themed event. The first 10,000 fans will receive a magnetic schedule. 

Here's the rundown on the rest of the activities:

• Hockey Fights Cancer Night (Nov. 12 vs. Boston): The first 10,000 fans will receive a Sabres Hockey Fights Cancer scarf.

• '90s Night (Nov. 23 vs. St. Louis): The new black and red third jerseys will be worn for the first time and celebrated by music and trends from the decade that last saw the Sabres make the Stanley Cup final.

• There will be celebrations of Native American Heritage (Dec. 4 vs. San Jose), Black History Month ("Choose Love Night" Feb. 1 vs. Carolina), St. Patrick's Day (March 19 vs. Boston), Military Appreciation (March 24 vs. New Jersey) and Pride Night (March 27 vs. Montreal)

• Children will be the focus on Youth Hockey Day (Jan. 21 vs. Anaheim), Sabretooth's Birthday (Feb. 11 vs. Calgary), Kids Takeover Day (March 4 vs. Philadelphia) and Kids Appreciation Day (April 8 vs. Carolina)

• The home schedule concludes with Fan Appreciation Night (April 13 vs. Ottawa), featuring promotions and tributes throughout the evening and the annual jersey-off-the-backs giveaway after the final horn.

The team said additional giveaways will be added as the season progresses. Individual game tickets for both the preseason and regular season went on sale Tuesday through Ticketmaster via Sabres.com. The home preseason schedule opens Sept. 27 vs. Philadelphia while the regular season opens at home Oct. 13 vs. Ottawa.

