Fans, broadcasters and opponents marveled over the tantalizing skill set that Tage Thompson used last season to establish himself as one of the most exciting players to watch in the NHL.

His remarkable stickhandling at 6-foot-6 drew comparisons to Mario Lemieux. Thompson’s heavy right-handed shot tortured goalies and helped the Buffalo Sabres’ power play become of the league’s best. Only five players scored more goals than the 47 Thompson totaled across 78 games.

Recently, the 25-year-old was ranked by NHL Network as the league’s 11th-best center, ahead of Mika Zibanejad, Roope Hintz, Sebastian Aho, Anze Kopitar and Evgeni Malkin, among others. Only three at the position have surpassed the 85 goals scored by Thompson over the past two seasons: Connor McDavid, Leon Draisitl and Auston Matthews.

Yet, one year ago, much of the hockey world was wondering if the Sabres should have waited to sign Thompson to a long-term contract. After all, he had only 15 goals and 26 points in his first 104 games with the Sabres after arriving from St. Louis in the July 2018 trade that sent Ryan O’Reilly to the Blues.

Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams took a calculated risk when he awarded Thompson with a seven-year, $50 million contract that was announced on Aug. 30, 2022. Thompson, then 24, was coming off a breakout 38-goal season in which he transitioned from right wing to center under coach Don Granato.

Now, Thompson’s contract might be among the best bargains in the NHL. According to CapFriendly.com, Thompson’s $7.142 million annual cap hit is lower than 87 players. His teammate, Dylan Cozens, is right behind Thompson at $7.1 million.

Pat LaFontaine and Alexander Mogilny were the last Sabres with at least 47 goals and 47 points in as season before Thompson reached those marks last season. He also became the first Buffalo player with more than 40 goals since Daniel Briere in 2006-07. Thompson had three or more points on 11 occasions, including six-point performances against Detroit (Oct. 31) and Columbus (Dec. 7).

Thompson’s 20 power-play goals ranked third in the league, and he was elected to his first NHL All-Star Game, though an upper-body injury prevented him from participating.

A few signings this summer were the latest reminder Thompson could, and should, cost more.

Timo Meier received an eight-year, $70.4 million contract from the New Jersey Devils; Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin will count $8.7 million against the salary cap over the next eight years; Bo Horvat received an eight-year contract with a $8.5 million cap hit to play center for the New York Islanders; and the Devils gave winger Jesper Bratt a long-term deal that carries a $7.875 million annual cap hit. Each of those players had a longer track record of success before receiving his respective contract, but you could argue none possess Thompson’s upside.

The Sabres’ decision to bet on Thompson followed a league-wide trend in which general managers pay their young, cornerstone players as soon as possible to try to get the lowest cap hit on a long-term deal. The athlete acquires financial security but potentially leaves money on the negotiating table.

Thompson’s performance in 2021-22 while playing center in the NHL for the first time caused Adams to summon several members of his hockey operations staff, including Sam Ventura, head of the Sabres’ analytics department as vice president of hockey strategy and research. The group’s objective was to build a financial package to present to Thompson and agent Jerry Buckley. Teams typically examine contracts across the league to find a comparison, but none existed for Thompson because of his production, or lack thereof, prior to Granato taking over as coach.

The Sabres worked with Buckley to find an annual cap hit that worked for both sides and aligned with other productive young centers in the league.

The decision to bet on Thompson wasn’t based solely on his production in 2021-22. Adams said Thompson’s upside, numerous demonstrations of perseverance and leadership were among the reasons why the Sabres were willing to make him their second highest-paid player behind Jeff Skinner.

Thompson represented the type of player Adams wanted to build around. The Sabres were identifying whom in their dressing room would replace Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart as the core of the team. Thompson, unlike his soon-to-be-traded teammates, expressed excitement for what the Sabres were building and a desire to remain with the club long term. He consistently showed a desire to improve and possessed a skill set that Adams wouldn’t be able to find elsewhere.

The same logic led the Sabres to sign defenseman Mattias Samuelsson to a seven-year contract in October 2022 and Cozens to a seven-year deal worth $49.7 million. Thompson and Cozens, in particular, were among the best bargains in the league last season, while Samuelsson performed well when healthy in a top-pair role on defense.

The Sabres paid only $28,844 for each of Cozens’ 31 goals and $13,149 of each of his 68 points, figures that ranked third and fourth in the NHL, respectively, during the final year of his entry-level contract. Thompson, meanwhile, cost the Sabres only $14,893 per point and $29,787 per goal on his $1.4 million cap hit, according to CapFriendly.com. The former was the lowest for any player on a standard player contract in the NHL.

Comparatively, the Washington Capitals paid center Nicklas Backstrom $1.314 million for each of his seven goals during a challenging season in which he returned from hip resurfacing surgery.

The 2022-23 season will be the first with the Sabres carrying a higher cap hit for Thompson and Cozens. Soon, the team will give a long-term contract to defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, who is a two-time All-Star and also considered one of the league’s best at his position. Dahlin is only 23 years old and, like several of his teammates, coming off the best season of his NHL career.

Signing Thompson and Cozens to team-friendly contracts gave the Sabres the future financial flexibility to retain top, young players during an era in which the salary cap has made it challenging for general managers to build a roster that can attain sustainable success. According to CapFriendly.com, Buffalo has $46.393 million available for the 2023-24 season.

While there’s no telling how either center will perform in the future, their performances last season indicate the Sabres might have one of the best center tandems in the NHL at a discounted price.