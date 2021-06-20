One year later, inside Jason Botterill's final days as Sabres' general manager

“We have to do our job on the ice as a hockey team to make the city proud and that will start to get our fans excited, that’ll empower all our employees to walk out and feel good about who you work for and what we’re doing day in and day out and the energy is there,” Adams said during his end-of-season media availability. “So, I think it’s not all isolated. I think it all kind of works together. But we need to do that, period. And we have some phenomenal people in this organization that care.

“We haven’t even mentioned Terry and Kim right now, on this call yet. And they’ve done so much for this city and put so much into this organization. I think about it daily. We need to make them proud and to put the product on the ice that they feel good about as well.”

The three E’s

The firings seemed to be over on the afternoon of June 16 while Adams, Krueger and the Pegulas fielded questions from the media during a 45-minute video conference call. At that time, Botterill, Sexton and Greeley were the only employees dismissed. It wasn’t until after the call that Adams carried out the rest of the staffing changes.