'On what planet is that Jack Eichel?' Knights fans not happy with mini-statue promotion

In an effort to encourage fans to attend preseason games, the Vegas Golden Knights are giving away a mini-golden statue of a player at each game.
The fourth home preseason game is Oct. 4, and fans will receive a Jack Eichel statue. Sort of.
Social media was abuzz Monday morning when the Eichel statue was unveiled, because, well, it doesn't look much like Eichel, the former Sabres star traded to Vegas last fall.
The fourth piece of our preseason gold statue set is none other than Jack Eichel!!Get yours at The Fortress on Oct. 4 😎 pic.twitter.com/Oo2rJjgP4B— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) August 22, 2022
People are also reading…
Among the better reactions:
On what planet is that Jack Eichel?— JaxSIN (@MattJaxSIN21) August 22, 2022
How did you guys manage to make 4 statues that don’t look like the people you made the statues for— zac ¨̮ (@ghostive) August 22, 2022
August 22, 2022
Who is designing these statues…. Lol— JustJen (@hartjenifer) August 22, 2022
These are so cheesy and don't even look like who they're supposed to.— Nix Mutti 🏒 (@Nixmutti62) August 22, 2022