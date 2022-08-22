 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

'On what planet is that Jack Eichel?' Knights fans not happy with mini-statue promotion

  • Updated
  • 0
Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) returns to Buffalo for the first time since his trade

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (26) battles Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) for the puck in the first period.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

In an effort to encourage fans to attend preseason games, the Vegas Golden Knights are giving away a mini-golden statue of a player at each game. 

The fourth home preseason game is Oct. 4, and fans will receive a Jack Eichel statue. Sort of. 

Social media was abuzz Monday morning when the Eichel statue was unveiled, because, well, it doesn't look much like Eichel, the former Sabres star traded to Vegas last fall.

People are also reading…

Among the better reactions: 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

A fun new trend? Water Rugby makes a splash

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News