Jack Eichel is heading to the NHL playoffs for the first time in his career, after playing 475 regular season games.
Obviously, you know that 375 of those games were with the Buffalo Sabres before his trade to Vegas in November 2021.
Eichel appeared on the "Pat McAfee Show" on Wednesday and the question was asked if there was anything that he could take away from his time in Buffalo that has helped him in Vegas.
Eichel seemed uncomfortable as he tried to answer with a lot of pauses. In the middle of the answer, he referred to his departure as "a change that needed to happen."
Here is the transcript of the question and answer:
McAfee: You spent seven years in Buffalo, obviously a very public ending there and last season, when you got back to Buffalo, the whole scene happened afterwards. Now that we’re a bit removed from it, you look back and obviously had great times in Buffalo. I assume you view yourself as becoming an adult in that city, and anything you could take away from there and into Vegas with you?
"I had a great experience in Buffalo and I was living my life long dream of playing in the NHL"@jackeichel #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/R5TjD3acX7— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 12, 2023
McAfee ended the interview by saying that he would donate $100,000 to Eichel's favorite charity if Eichel got a hat trick to finish the season.
Eichel is traveling with the Golden Knights to Seattle for the regular season finale Thursday.
$100,000 to a charity of your choice for a hat trick to finish the season Jackie.."I'm gonna be shooting everything tomorrow night" 😂😂 ~ @jackeichel #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/9zDTWqDkQS— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 12, 2023