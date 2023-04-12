Eichel: Yeah, I had a great experience. It ended a bit messy in Buffalo, but that’s just sometimes the nature of the business. At the end of the day, you’ve been through it, and professional sports is a lot like any other business; you have disputes and disagreements, and you agree to move on; I think that was sort of the situation. You know, I had a great experience. There were a lot of firsts for me; I played my first game, scored my first goal, met a lot of great people in the organization and built a lot of great friendships; I wouldn’t have changed it. If I could, maybe I would’ve had us do a little better record-wise.

"At the end of the day, it was a great experience. I was playing hockey, living my lifelong dream of playing in the NHL. They took great care of me; I wouldn’t have changed it. Then yeah, some things happened, and I get moved to Vegas, and I couldn’t be happier with the way things have turned out. A change that needed to happen, I ended up landing in a place like Vegas, and the organization we have here is top-notch, like from the equipment guys to ownership; every single person who works here is incredible. It’s an incredible fan base and a great place to live, and I feel very fortunate and lucky to have ended up in Vegas."