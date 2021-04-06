On top of his solid season, Linus Ullmark has become a shootout dynamo

The Buffalo Sabres and New York Rangers had battled through 65 minutes Saturday night in KeyBank Center and settled nothing.

It was off to the shootout and with Linus Ullmark in net, that's a huge advantage to the Sabres. The marquee moment came when Ullmark won a test of wills with Rangers star Artemi Panarin, one of the NHL's top wingers.

Panarin slowly broke left, approached the net with some rapid-fire dekes and some head and leg feints. Ullmark bought none of it. He stood firm and made a glove save when Panarin finally decided to shoot.

Ullmark went on top stop Mika Zibanejad and Kaapo Kakko, blanking the Rangers to improve to 3-1 in shootouts this season and 7-3 for his career.

Much like a golfer can reflect on the background of every shot on a hole, Ullmark gave a unique recitation of the Panarin moment when asked about it after practice Monday.

"When you play against these type of players like Panarin, Auston Matthews, Patrick Kane, Connor McDavid, these guys have tremendous hands," Ullmark said. "So as soon as you make the first move, you're toast. That's it. But at the same time, you have to be able to read them to a certain level that you know the shot or the deke is going to come.