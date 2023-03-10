There are bad games you better flush quickly and bad games you better learn from. The Buffalo Sabres need to do both in the wake of Thursday's downtown disaster.

The 10-4 loss to the Dallas Stars, in which Buffalo gave up five goals in the final 11 minutes, certainly ranks as one of those. The Sabres rued and stewed over it while meeting Friday morning, then hit the ice in LECOM HarborCenter for practice, with no time to feel sorry for themselves as the New York Rangers – now featuring South Buffalo's Patrick Kane – come to town for a game Saturday at 5 p.m.

Observations: Sabres again witness that impatience is a recipe for disaster in 10-4 loss The Sabres were booed on home ice again after allowing five goals in seven minutes during the third period of a 10-4 loss to the Stars.

"When you're winning, it's harder to convince guys of anything, of work that needs to be done," said coach Don Granato. "When you're not as successful, you have the attention greater, your guys have to be focused. They know there's urgency to the situation. ... This situation is forcing us and giving us opportunity to get better, and look within ourselves."

Buffalo's top players haven't been remotely good enough of late in a 1-5 stretch that has included three straight losses this week. Leading goal scorer Tage Thompson ranks at the top of the list, with only one goal and just nine shots on goal over the last five games. Thompson had two grievous turnovers that directly led to Dallas goals and has a minus-5 rating this month.

No one is facing more struggles due to the loss of the injured Alex Tuch than Thompson. With Tuch out of the lineup, job No. 1 for Buffalo opponents is to keep 42-goal scorer Thompson from beating them.

Jordan Greenway elevated to Sabres' top line next to Tage Thompson, Jeff Skinner Jordan Greenway, a 6-foot-6 power forward, earned a promotion to the first line for the Sabres' game Thursday night against the Dallas Stars in KeyBank Center.

"I've just got to find ways to contribute. If teams are taking looks away from me, I've got to be better in the defensive zone," Thompson said. "I think if you get frustrated, you try to force things. I have to just be a little more simple at times, and not try to complicate the game and just be better in the 'D' zone.

"Take care of pucks and make sure I'm not vacating the net front too early. And I think if I do that, the offense will come and we'll get our looks."

In the wake of the Dallas game were historic lows.

The Stars' 10-goal output was the first in double figures by an NHL team this season and just their second since moving to Texas in 1993. It was only the second time the Sabres have been torched for double digits at home, the other being a 10-4 loss to Ottawa in 2005.

The First Sabre: Joe Daley reflects on life in hockey, business – and playing goal without a mask General Manager Punch Imlach acquired the franchise’s first player and first goalie when he plucked Daley, then 27, off waivers from the Pittsburgh Penguins at the start of the league’s waiver draft in 1970.

Eric Comrie gave up all 10 goals, just the second time in franchise history a single goalie yielded 10. That was also done when Joe Daley gave up every goal in an 11-2 loss at Montreal on Nov. 7, 1970 -- only the 13th game in franchise history. Thompson is one of many Sabres who seem to be cheating for offense, and one of several the last two days who noted Comrie was hung out in Thursday's game.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Granato said it's clear to him his top players are pressing for offense and too often relying on a solo game.

"What happens is those players revert to their instincts of trying to impose their skill and their will on the game," Granato said. "Well, if you have five defending players, very focused on defending in the NHL, I don't care who you are. You're not getting through."

"It's just committing to that D zone and I think when we do that, we'll frustrate other teams," Thompson said. "And that's when our offense comes in. I think (Thursday) night, we were just on the other side of it. We were the team that got frustrated and you started cheating."

Thompson added he hoped the game would serve as a wake-up call for the Sabres. There's still 18 games left and they're still only six points out of a playoff spot.

Inside the Sabres: Meaningful games are a sign of progress since 'brutal' 2020-21 season The scene Tuesday on Long Island, from the patience shown by the youngest team in the NHL during the first period to Kyle Okposo’s tying goal in the third, was the latest sign of progress by the Buffalo Sabres.

"It's not a lack of work ethic or a lack of character or anything like that in our room," Thompson said. "What's gonna get us out of this is the group of guys we've got in this room ... You have a couple games like that, you look across the room and you realize you're letting your teammates down, me in particular the way I've been playing. It's one of those things where you've got to look in the mirror and be better. And I think we will."

Quick strikes

One other nugget from Thursday: The teams combined for three goals in a 28-second span of the final minute of the first period, the fastest trio of tallies in the NHL since Arizona and Toronto netted three in 21 seconds on Dec. 22, 2015. Joe Pavelski and Jamie Benn scored at 19:07 and 19:25 for Dallas and then Jordan Greenway tallied his first with the Sabres at 19:35.

More hardware for Levi

Northeastern goalie and Sabres prospect Devon Levi was named Hockey East Goaltender of the Year on Friday. That came one day after he was named Mike Richter Award finalist as national goalie of the year for the second straight season. Levi won that award last season and is trying to become the first repeat winner since it was established in 2014.

Levi is 17-11-5 with a 2.25 goals-against average and .932 save percentage. Northeastern hosts Providence in the Hockey East quarterfinals Saturday night.

Busy day downtown

With the Bandits occupying KeyBank Center, the Sabres practiced on the secondary rink at LECOM HarborCenter. It was quite the chaotic day there.

Canisius and Niagara had the main rink occupied for their morning skates in advance of Game 1 of their Atlantic Hockey semifinal, teams from the New York State high school tournament were in the building preparing for their games and then the Rangers showed up for an afternoon workout.