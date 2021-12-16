On its 25th anniversary, looking back at Rob Ray's iconic 'This is SportsCenter' commercial

Ray was amid his seventh season in the NHL with the Sabres when he was asked to represent the franchise and the league in the playful ad. Following a practice one day under then-coach Ted Nolan, Ray boarded a plane to Bristol, Conn., where he would film alongside the ESPN crew in one of its offices.

Filming couldn’t begin until the office cleared out in the evening, and Ravech’s part was filmed separately. The TV spot began with Ravech sitting back in a chair in a crowded newsroom – even a pirate mascot is walking around in the background – and sets the stage by saying, “Security has always been an issue for us here, like any other company. But since we’ve grown, it’s gotten tighter. We’re not proud of it. We don’t brag about it. You never know who the (heck) is going to walk through the door.”

The screen cuts to a deliveryman walking toward a security guard, who asks to see the visitor’s identification. When the courier doesn't immediately comply, Ray walks over wearing his white Sabres Goathead jersey and replies, “He said he wanted to see some ID, smart guy.” Ray then shoves the man against the wall twice before stunning him with three punches to the face.

