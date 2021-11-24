On a mission in Rochester, Jack Quinn showing he could be close to helping Sabres

“He’s really good in finding open space for himself to get open,” Peterka said of Quinn. “He has a pretty good shot, I would say, and a really good scoring ability, so it’s a lot of fun to feed him with passes.”

The Sabres can be patient with Quinn and other prospects in Rochester. While Buffalo is 2-7-1 in its last 10 games, the offense totaled four goals in losses to the New York Rangers and Columbus Blue Jackets. Victor Olofsson is back from an eight-game absence and Casey Mittelstadt was listed as week to week on the most recent injury report.

Granato has shown he and his coaching staff can develop young players in the NHL, but it's unlikely Quinn would receive as much ice time in Buffalo. The Sabres can keep Quinn in Rochester until it’s clear he has the confidence and strength to overcome the various challenges of competing in the best league in the world. Patience won’t be easy for Adams if this continues, though.

“His ability to just create offense, his offensive instincts are impressive,” Malone said of Quinn. “For such a young kid to come in and do as well as he’s doing and take the big leap that he took from last year, I think, it’s really fun to be a part of. His ability to play-make, to score goals from anywhere, it’s been really fun to watch.”

