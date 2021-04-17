Okposo out for season, Sabres to go with Tokarski in goal again today

In the wake of his first victory in 5 1/2 years, Dustin Tokarski will make his second straight start in goal for the Buffalo Sabres when they meet the Pittsburgh Penguins today in KeyBank Center. Faceoff is expected around 3:25 p.m.
A reminder that the game is nationally televised today on NBC (Channel 2 in Buffalo) and not on MSG. Coverage begins at 3 p.m. for the league's first joint Pride Game sponsored by two teams.
Players from both clubs will use rainbow-decorated pucks and have rainbow tape on their sticks during warmups. They will wearing commemorative warmup jerseys featuring the Progress Pride Flag.
The Sabres will be without winger Kyle Okposo for this game and the rest of the season. The team announced a couple hours before faceoff he has had surgery for a fractured cheekbone suffered Thursday in Washington when struck by an errant dump-in from defenseman Matt Irwin.
"It's a loss because he's a leader," interim coach Don Granato said in his pregame media briefing. "He's helped us as coaches with the transition. He's such a great communicator to us and his teammates. Everybody looks up to him and we definitely lose a big portion of that."
Okposo finishes with two goals and 11 assists in 35 games but he had been playing much better of late with seven assists in his last 10 games.
The Sabres have promoted forward Steven Fogarty from Rochester to replace Okposo and goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to the taxi squad. Luukkonen could get his first NHL start against the Penguins here Sunday.
"I don't have an answer for you on that but it could be," Granato said. "I don't have an answer. I haven't even given thought to tomorrow's game. I know it would be tough with Tokarski playing to go back to back but that's not out of the question either. We just haven't made a decision on it."
With less than three weeks remaining in the Sabres' season, the team will prepare for Ullmark to not return.
Tokarski (1-4-2, 3.32/.908) made 27 saves on 29 shots in Thursday's 5-2 win at Washington, capturing his first NHL win since Dec. 12, 2015 for Montreal against Ottawa. The win improved the Sabres to 5-2-3 in their last 10 games.
Today's game is the opener of a weekend back-to-back featuring a pair of matinees, as the clubs meet again here Sunday at 3. The Sabres are 0-4 against the Penguins this season and have been outscored, 17-4.
The last meeting was the 4-0 loss in Pittsburgh on March 25 that saw Sabres GM Kevyn Adams step behind the bench when interim head coach Don Granato was sidelined due to Covid-19 protocols.
Dustin Tokarski made 27 saves Thursday night in the Sabres' dominating 5-2 win over the Capitals.
Buffalo has lost five straight against Pittsburgh and is 5-18-2 against the Penguins in their last 25 meetings. The last nine have been won by the team that has scored first.
The Penguins, meanwhile, have points in 23 of those 25 games (20-2-3) -- and have a 14-game point streak in KeyBank Center (12-0-2). They have not lost here in regulation since a 6-2 Buffalo win on Feb. 19, 2012.
Tristan Jarry (17-8-3, 2.77/.909) starts in goal for the Penguins and is 9-1-2 in his last 13 starts. Jarry is 4-1, 2.00/.931 against the Sabres in his career and 2-0, 2.01/.922 against them this season.
Captain Sidney Crosby enters today's game in customary role of leading the Penguins in scoring with 49 points (17-32). In 48 career games against Buffalo, he has 23 goals, 47 assists and 70 points. He notched his 1,300th career point in the March 25 meeting.
Crosby's 70 points are the most in his career against any non-Metropolitan Division opponent. His 1.52 points per game against Buffalo are fourth-highest by a Sabres opponent (minimum 15 games). He's behind only Pens owner Mario Lemieux (1.75), Detroit's Steve Yzerman (1.63) and Vancouver's Pavel Bure (1.59).
The Penguins continue to be without injured forwards Evgeni Malkin (15 games), Kasperi Kapanen (11 games) and Brandon Tanev (6 games).