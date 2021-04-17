Okposo out for season, Sabres to go with Tokarski in goal again today

The Sabres have promoted forward Steven Fogarty from Rochester to replace Okposo and goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to the taxi squad. Luukkonen could get his first NHL start against the Penguins here Sunday.

"I don't have an answer for you on that but it could be," Granato said. "I don't have an answer. I haven't even given thought to tomorrow's game. I know it would be tough with Tokarski playing to go back to back but that's not out of the question either. We just haven't made a decision on it."

Sabres starting goalie Linus Ullmark 'week to week' with a lower-body injury With less than three weeks remaining in the Sabres' season, the team will prepare for Ullmark to not return.

Tokarski (1-4-2, 3.32/.908) made 27 saves on 29 shots in Thursday's 5-2 win at Washington, capturing his first NHL win since Dec. 12, 2015 for Montreal against Ottawa. The win improved the Sabres to 5-2-3 in their last 10 games.

Today's game is the opener of a weekend back-to-back featuring a pair of matinees, as the clubs meet again here Sunday at 3. The Sabres are 0-4 against the Penguins this season and have been outscored, 17-4.

The last meeting was the 4-0 loss in Pittsburgh on March 25 that saw Sabres GM Kevyn Adams step behind the bench when interim head coach Don Granato was sidelined due to Covid-19 protocols.