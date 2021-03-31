 Skip to main content
Odds say Islanders are favorites to land Taylor Hall in trade with Sabres
Odds say Islanders are favorites to land Taylor Hall in trade with Sabres

  • Updated
Sabres Bruins second

Buffalo Sabres left wing Taylor Hall (4) rips a shot against the Boston Bruins during the second period at KeyBank Center, Thursday, March 18, 2021.

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News

As the NHL trade deadline approaches, the question seems to be when, not if, the Sabres will trade Taylor Hall.

According to BetOnline.ag, the New York Islanders are the favorites to land Hall at 5-4.  

Here are the top six potential destinations and odds, per the site. 

Islanders 5-4

Toronto 3-1

Florida 9-2

Colorado 5-1

Boston 6-1 

Edmonton 15-2

Hall, who signed as a free agent with the Sabres in the offseason, has two goals and 16 assists in 34 games.

