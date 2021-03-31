Odds say Islanders are favorites to land Taylor Hall in trade with Sabres

As the NHL trade deadline approaches, the question seems to be when, not if, the Sabres will trade Taylor Hall.

According to BetOnline.ag, the New York Islanders are the favorites to land Hall at 5-4.

Here are the top six potential destinations and odds, per the site.

Islanders 5-4

Toronto 3-1

Florida 9-2

Colorado 5-1

Boston 6-1

Edmonton 15-2

Hall, who signed as a free agent with the Sabres in the offseason, has two goals and 16 assists in 34 games.