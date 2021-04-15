Observations: With Luukkonen on the horizon, Tokarski finally gets a win for Sabres

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen might be coming this weekend but that's not going to take away from Dustin Tokarski's moment.
Tokarski made 27 saves Thursday night in the Buffalo Sabres' dominating 5-2 win over the Washington Capitals in Capital One Arena. It was his first NHL victory since Dec. 12, 2015, when he posted a 3-1 win for Montreal over Ottawa.
Obviously, that's a long time. And Tokarski was emotional afterward as he pointed to the rafters at the final horn in honor of his father, who passed away several years ago. Tokarski, 31, said it was the first NHL win he's had since then.
The Buffalo Sabres surprised the Washington Capitals, 5-2, Thursday night in Capital One Arena.
"It's an incredible feeling. I can't think the guys enough tonight," said Tokarski, who was 0-4-2 in his first six appearances this season. "They played an incredible hockey game, put the body on the line, got the offense going and really helped my job tonight. ... There's nothing better for a goalie than celebrating with your teammates after a win."
Luukkonen, Buffalo's top goaltending prospect, and Tokarski might split the starts this weekend in KeyBank Center against Pittsburgh. It would be the NHL debut for Luukkonen, the 22-year-old Finn who is running a 3.60 goals-against average and .888 save percentage at depleted Rochester. He sat out Wednesday's game in Rochester due to a lower-body injury but skated Thursday and will likely be ready.
Linus Ullmark has nine wins this season and all other Buffalo goalies were 1-19-4 with no wins since Carter Hutton beat Philadelphia on Jan. 18. But Hutton and Ullmark are both injured and the team should find out their status on Friday. The net might belong to Tokarski and Luukkonen going forward.
Luukkonen, the 22-year-old Finn who is the Sabres' top goaltending prospect, could get the call to make his NHL debut this weekend.
"He was much more efficient with puck control the last game and he was even better today," interim coach Don Granato said of Tokarski. "He looked more comfortable today, more confident. Real credit to our entire game. ... He stood tall for us. Lot of fun when you see guys work that hard and get rewarded for it."
The Sabres broke away from a 1-1 tie with three goals in the second period and Tokarski made them stand up.
"We dominate the first, they get a goal late but guys were able to gather themselves and have a heck of a second," Tokarski said. "That just shows mental toughness. Guys have it in them and it's fun to watch."
Support Local Journalism
With a back-to-back this weekend, it seems likely a healthy Luukkonen will get the call for at least one game.
"That's the hope. He may play this weekend," GM Kevyn Adams said earlier in the day. "He was on the ice today and all reports are positive so we'll see where we're at (Friday). There may be a situation where if we feel he's ready – and depending on the health of our other goaltenders that we'll know over the next 24-48 hours – that may happen."
Here are some other observations on the game:
1. Bjork hits the board: In his second game since being acquired from Boston, Anders Bjork scored his first goal as a Sabre. It came on a one-time slapper off a Dylan Cozens feed at 13:23 of the second period. Bjork has a goal and two assists in his first two games.
"It takes some pressure off for sure," Bjork said. "It's going to take a couple games for me to find my stride and figure out how I can best play in this system. The coaches have done a great job already showing me video. ... That pass from Cozens was great. He's a workhorse. He found that puck and put it right on my tape."
Bjork played 18:40, his biggest ice time total since playing 18:46 for Boston on Nov. 8, 2017. His goal KO'd Washington rookie Vitek Vanecek, who entered the game 5-0-1 with a 1.79 goals-against average against Buffalo this season. He was yanked in favor of Craig Anderson.
Cozens feeds Bjork, 4-2 #LetsGoBuffalo #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/EW9ABKfizF— Buffalo Hockey moments (@SabresPlays) April 16, 2021
2. More Mittelstadt magic: Casey Mittelstadt burned Vanecek for his first career shorthanded goal to give the Sabres a 3-1 lead at 5:42 of the second period. It was his seventh goal of the season and he has five goals in the last seven games.
"Bjorkie made a nice play to chip it up to me," Mittelstadt said. "I kind of stopped to see if he would be with me. I slowed down and looked back a little bit. It's one of those plays it happens so quick that you look up, see a little bit of netting and just fire it. Sometimes it works out better than when you're thinking about it. Look up, see the spot, let it rip right away and obviously it worked out."
Casey Mittelstadt snipes it, SHG 3-1 #LetsGoBuffalo #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/jUCZjZShfS— Buffalo Hockey moments (@SabresPlays) April 16, 2021
3. Ouch: Kyle Okposo left in the first period and didn't return after taking a puck to the left side of the face on a shoot-in by defenseman Matt Irwin. Granato had no update other than to say: "You only hope that it's short-term."
4. Struggle city: The Okposo play was one part of a brutal night for Irwin. He took a high-sticking penalty in the second period (albeit the infraction that Mittelstadt scored on) and was on the hook for another penalty when Anthony Mantha scored on a 6-on-5. Irwin won't be back next season. The Sabres would be better suited giving Mattias Samuelsson or Casey Fitzgerald the same look that Jacob Bryson and Will Borgen have gotten this season.