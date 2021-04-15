Observations: With Luukkonen on the horizon, Tokarski finally gets a win for Sabres

Linus Ullmark has nine wins this season and all other Buffalo goalies were 1-19-4 with no wins since Carter Hutton beat Philadelphia on Jan. 18. But Hutton and Ullmark are both injured and the team should find out their status on Friday. The net might belong to Tokarski and Luukkonen going forward.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen could make NHL debut in Sabres' goal this weekend Luukkonen, the 22-year-old Finn who is the Sabres' top goaltending prospect, could get the call to make his NHL debut this weekend.

"He was much more efficient with puck control the last game and he was even better today," interim coach Don Granato said of Tokarski. "He looked more comfortable today, more confident. Real credit to our entire game. ... He stood tall for us. Lot of fun when you see guys work that hard and get rewarded for it."

The Sabres broke away from a 1-1 tie with three goals in the second period and Tokarski made them stand up.

"We dominate the first, they get a goal late but guys were able to gather themselves and have a heck of a second," Tokarski said. "That just shows mental toughness. Guys have it in them and it's fun to watch."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

With a back-to-back this weekend, it seems likely a healthy Luukkonen will get the call for at least one game.