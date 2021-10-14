Observations: With all eyes on young core, Sabres veterans shine in opening win

The lights in KeyBank Center dimmed, a spotlight shined on the Buffalo Sabres emblem at center ice and 23 of Don Granato’s players filed out of the tunnel Thursday night.

Rick Jeanneret, the voice of the Sabres since 1971, introduced each coach and player on the 2021-22 edition of Buffalo’s beloved hockey club. Rasmus Dahlin, Dylan Cozens and Casey Mittelstadt, the new faces of the franchise, received loud cheers and applause from the announced crowd of 8,467.

Each was featured prominently in a pregame hype video narrated by the 79-year-old Jeanneret that showcased the club’s connection with the city’s fans and included the line, “And if you earn it, they’ll stand alongside you, on bad days and better days.”

On an opening night when many in the arena were still wearing the No. 9 of the injured Jack Eichel, and awaiting a trade that would send the frustrated former captain out of Buffalo, his replacements showed the short-term outlook may be brighter than fans expected.

Backed by first-period goals from their two longest-tenured players, Zemgus Girgensons and Kyle Okposo, the Sabres rode a 30-save performance by 40-year-old goalie Craig Anderson to a 5-1 season-opening win over the Montreal Canadiens.