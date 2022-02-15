Observations: Victor Olofsson snaps goal drought, helps Sabres secure win

"The focus going in was to play our game," said Thompson. "For us, it's speed. We've got a fast group. We play at a fast pace. When we play our game, I don't think there's too many teams that can keep up with us when we do it for a full 60."

The Islanders tied the score less than six minutes later, but the Sabres continued to control play during the second period, outshooting 17-12 during the middle frame. And it was Tuch who broke through for another lead, tipping Peyton Krebs’ desperation shot with 0.6 seconds remaining. Tuch has 19 points in 16 games with the Sabres, including points in four straight.

The Islanders (17-20-6) had a 1-16-2 record when trailing at the second intermission, yet they found a way to tie the score again in the third when Kyle Palmieri's shot went off Dustin Tokarski's mask and in to make it 3-3 with 10:04 remaining in regulation.

The Sabres didn't unravel, though. They outshot New York 12-4 over the final 12 minutes, none more notable than Olofsson's tie-breaker on a pass from Krebs.

"To see him get that goal I think was huge for his confidence," said Tuch.