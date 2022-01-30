Observations: Undermanned Sabres lose Casey Mittelstadt on another unusual day

Tage Thompson couldn’t play because of an injury suffered Saturday in Arizona, and Casey Mittelstadt exited the game in Colorado with an injury after the first period and didn’t return.

John Hayden and Tage Thompson rally Sabres in memory of Teddy Balkind Balkin, 16, was playing in a high school hockey game in Connecticut game against Brunswick School when his neck was cut by an opponent’s skate during an on-ice collision. Balkin was rushed to a local hospital, where he died from the injury.

Undermanned with only 10 forwards and seven defensemen, and playing the second game of a back-to-back, the Sabres lost 4-1 to become the latest victim of the Colorado Avalanche’s remarkable 18-game win streak at home. Buffalo showed its mettle, though, firing 31 shots on net and receiving stellar goaltending from Dustin Tokarski, who made 32 stops.

"I'm really proud of our group today," said Sabres center Dylan Cozens. "With the adversity we faced these last two days, even this game, going down to 10 forwards and nine for a bit, we battled hard."

For the Sabres (14-23-7), good news this season has often been followed by calamity, particularly on the injury front. Given all the club has experienced, general manager Kevyn Adams summoned seven players from Rochester early Sunday, and the contingent took a 7 a.m. flight to join the team in Denver. Granato has rarely had every member of the young core on the ice, and he began this road trip not knowing whether he’d have two goalies to use in the Sabres’ three games in four nights.