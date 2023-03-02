BOSTON – Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped the first shot by extending his right leg while sliding across his crease.

Luukkonen quickly popped up in a wide stance, then dropped his left leg to cover the open portion of the Buffalo Sabres’ net and denied Pavel Zacha as the Boston Bruins forward desperately tried to jam the puck over the line early in the second period Thursday night in TD Garden.

Luukkonen was under duress against an opponent that’s on a historic pace. His defense was without Rasmus Dahlin, a Norris Trophy Contender. Up front, the Sabres didn’t have do-it-all power forward Alex Tuch. Luukkonen denied shot after shot until an official’s whistle changed the complexion of the game.

The Bruins scored the game’s opening goal on a power play that occurred after Luukkonen was called for tripping winger David Pastrnak, energizing a sellout crowd and giving the best team in the NHL all the momentum it needed to pull away in a 7-1 win.

The Sabres were down 3-0 with six minutes remaining, then the Bruins scored twice on an empty net and added two more goals on defensive lapses by Luukkonen's teammates.

"That hurts for us," said Sabres center Casey Mittelstadt. "More than anything, you want to play for your goalie there. Hate to see that happen, especially when he played so well and made some really big saves to keep us in it early. That's on us. Maybe with the way we play we give him some high-scoring games, so maybe his numbers don’t always reflect that, but he’s been so good for us."

The Sabres (31-25-4) finished with 27 shots on goal and didn’t earn enough quality scoring chances against Bruins backup goalie Jeremy Swayman. Buffalo dropped a second consecutive game and couldn’t move up in the Eastern Conference standings ahead of the trade deadline Friday afternoon.

Mittelstadt scored the Sabres' only goal late in the third period when they were down 4-0.

This had the potential to be among Luukkonen’s best games in the NHL. He made 35 saves, including Boston’s first 22 shots on net, and showed poise as the Bruins snapped tape-to-tape passes to create chances in the Sabres’ end. Instead, Luukkonen finished his night by snapping his stick over the cross bar.

Boston (48-8-5) became the fastest team in league history to reach the 100-point milestone in a season.

A drastic shift in momentum began when Luukkonen used his right leg pad to steer the puck away as Pastrnak skated toward the Sabres’ net with the score tied 0-0 midway through the second period. Pastrnak tripped over Luukkonen’s leg and since the Buffalo goalie was outside of his crease, an official at center ice raised his arm to signal a penalty.

The Bruins got a 4-on-3 power play because both teams already had a player in the penalty box for matching minor penalties, and defenseman Dmitry Orlov made it 1-0 with his one-timer from the right circle at 12:01 into the second period.

"He trips over him; he doesn’t trip him," said Sabres captain Kyle Okposo. "He’s entitled to try and make a save, but the ref saw it differently and it is what it is. We’ve got to try to kill a penalty. It was a pretty even game. They capitalized on their opportunities and we didn’t. ...We just cracked first."

The Sabres’ details in their defensive zone began to slip, then the Bruins made it 2-0 with Jakub Lauko scoring from the slot on a rebound with 6:33 left in the second. Buffalo earned a scoring chance soon thereafter with Okposo testing Swayman’s glove hand, but a turnover by Victor Olofsson gave Boston a breakaway that ended when Pastrnak missed the net.

Luukkonen’s teammates didn’t make his job less challenging in the third period. He was forced to stop consecutive, point-blank shots by A.J. Greer after Henri Jokiharju turned the puck over behind Buffalo’s net.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

And though Buffalo almost scored on a power play when Dylan Cozens’ stick was lifted with the net open, the Bruins scored again when a turnover by Jeff Skinner led to a 2-on-1 that ended on a goal by Zacha. Pastrnak and Patrice Bergeron each added an empty-net goal, then Boston scored on a pair of broken plays as the Sabres appeared frustrated.

"This is a team, obviously, that’s had its way in this building throughout the league," coach Don Granato said of the Bruins, who improved to 25-2-3 at home. "They hold teams accountable for just the simple details and we weren’t good in the details tonight and obviously had to pay the price. A handful times, Upie was real good when the details lacked."

The Sabres would have matched their win total from last season with a victory in Boston. They’ve won five of their last eight games but began March with another loss after going 5-5 during February. Competitors in the Eastern Conference, most notably the Ottawa Senators, made significant, pre-deadline moves to acquire help for a playoff push.

Defenseman Riley Stillman had some promising moments in his debut, but it’s fair to wonder how another loss will influence Adams’ plan for the deadline at 3 p.m.

Here are other observations from the game:

1. Juggernaut

It’s a herculean task to try to beat the Bruins without two of your top three players. Boston improved to 32-0-3 when scoring first. It has loaded up for a Stanley Cup run by acquiring Orlov, among others, and has only four regulation losses over its last 35 games. The Sabres must manage the puck better. Careless turnovers, particularly those when not under pressure, led to key scoring chances for the Bruins.

2. Debuting

Stillman showed teammates and fans his physical approach to defending. He was credited with five hits in the first period and defended well at the start of the game while paired with Mattias Samuelsson.

Stillman, who was acquired from Vancouver on Monday, finished with 18:24 of ice time and a minus-1 rating. Most of his ice time was against Pastrnak's line, and the Sabres had 51.43% of the 5-on-5 shot attempts when Stillman was out there.

"I thought he stepped in and played really well," Okposo said of Stillman, who didn't have a practice to prepare for his debut. "He was physical, played hard and made some good plays."

3. Dahlin to IR

Rasmus Dahlin’s addition to injured reserve Thursday wasn’t the result of a change in his status. Dahlin wasn’t going to play in Boston and, according to Granato, unlikely to suit up Saturday against Tampa Bay. The team needed to open a spot for Stillman. The designation is retroactive to Dahlin’s last game, a 3-1 win in Florida last Friday, so he’s eligible to return as soon as Saturday. Dahlin is more likely to return from his lower-body injury sometime next week.

Rosters expand after the trade deadline Friday, so the Sabres won’t have to drop a player when Dahlin is cleared by the medical staff.

4. Next

The Sabres host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. Eastern.