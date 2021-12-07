Observations: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen steady in goal, Sabres still lose to Ducks

Ideally, the Sabres would be able to let Luukkonen earn a full-time spot in the NHL. He made a strong case for himself against the Ducks, providing bail-out saves that haven’t been made by other Buffalo goalies in recent weeks.

Since Anderson last played Nov. 2, the Sabres rank 30th in the NHL in 5-on-5 save percentage (.894), and their 3.75 goals against per game this season was the league’s third-worst mark entering play Tuesday. The Sabres defended well in front of Luukkonen, limiting Anaheim to only three high-danger scoring chances at 5-on-5, according to NaturalStatTrick.com.

"I felt good," said Luukkonen, who hadn't appeared in a game since Nov. 26. "The guys played really well in front of me today, so that made it easier. I didn’t feel rusty at all."

When Rasmus Dahlin was stripped of the puck by Zegras near the Buffalo net in the first period, Luukkonen was in position to make a save. There was another save on a shot by Isac Lundestrom from the high slot.

Luukkonen didn’t allow a goal until Zegras’ goal-of-the-year play for a 1-0 Ducks lead at 5:14 into the second period.