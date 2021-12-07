Observations: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen steady in goal, Sabres still fall to Ducks

This isn’t the way general manager Kevyn Adams envisioned Luukkonen reaching Buffalo this season. Craig Anderson, a 40-year-old goalie who started the season opener, is out long-term with an upper-body injury. Dustin Tokarski, the starter upon Anderson sustaining the upper-body injury, has been in Covid-19 protocol since Thursday.

Aaron Dell’s negative-6.3 goals saved above expected is the seventh worst in the NHL. Dell has a 4.52 goals-against average and an .872 save percentage. Malcolm Subban, who was acquired from Chicago last week, allowed six goals on 25 shots Saturday in Carolina before sustaining a right leg injury. He was the eighth goalie to appear in a game for Buffalo since Don Granato took over as interim coach in March.

With opportunity to seize starting role, Malcolm Subban eager to help Sabres After watching Subban stop shots during practice in PNC Arena, coach Don Granato said he’s “comfortable” starting his new goalie Saturday night against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Down to only one healthy goalie and despite optimism that Subban may return for a weekend back-to-back, the Sabres had to use an emergency recall to summon Luukkonen from Rochester on Monday. Drafted in the second round in 2017, Luukkonen had an .818 save percentage in four October starts before a bounce-back November with a .920 save percentage in eight outings. He’s appeared in only 36 games in the American Hockey League since the start of 2019-20, though he played well in four games with the Sabres in the spring.