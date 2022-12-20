Observations: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is an ace again as Sabres hold off Vegas to sweep road trip

LAS VEGAS -- Contributions from the big names you'd expect and from some you wouldn't. And an absolutely stellar night in goal from Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen.

The Buffalo Sabres snapped a scoreless tie with three goals in the second period and relied on their young goalie to get them home with a perfect road trip as they held off the Vegas Golden Knights, 3-2, in T-Mobile Arena.

The Sabres improved to 16-14-2 with their fourth straight win and are 9-3-2 in their last 14 games. By going 3-0 on the trip, they have jumped all the way to fourth in the Atlantic Division, overtaking Detroit and getting the tiebreaker edge on Florida with Monday's win.

It was Buffalo's first win at T-Mobile, where it had been 0-3-1 since Vegas entered the NHL in 2017.

Luukkonen made 41 saves in the game, including a penalty shot on Jonathan Marchessault with 6:57 to play. Marchessault tried a deke but held the puck too long and had no net to shoot at, as Luukkonen made the save and spiked the puck to the corner in celebration.

Vegas outshot the Sabres in the game, 43-18, including a monstrous 23-5 advantage in a third period that was played almost entirely in the Buffalo zone.

Luukkonen was sharp right from the opening faceoff. he made a key stop on William Karlsson in alone when the game was scoreless in the first period and Karlsson missed another good chance later in the first, looking into the rafters in disgust after another chance in the period whizzed wide.

Luukkonen was just as sharp in the second, with his best save coming against Golden Knights captain Mark Stone on a clean breakaway.

By that point, Luukkonen had a lead to protect.

The Sabres opened the scoring at 1:53 of the second on Jeff Skinner's 16th goal of the season, a shot from the left circle off a great cross-ice pass by Alex Tuch.

Tage Thompson made it 2-0 with his 26th of the season at 7:15, stickhandling through the slot to beat Adin Hill after good pressure in the zone by defenseman Casey Fitzgerald in the zone popped the puck free.

The lead hit 3-0 at 13:28 on a laser to the top corner from the left point by Lawrence Pilut after a faceoff win by Peyton Krebs.

Luukkonen was finally beaten on a breakaway by Chandler Stephenson at 3:54 of the third that got the Golden Knights within 3-1. It came a few seconds after Hill stopped Tuch in alone with a chance that could have put the Sabres up 4-0. Reilly Smith scored with 2:21 to go to cut the deficit to one

Luukkonen improved to 5-3-1 since being recalled from Rochester.

Here are some more observations on the game:

1. Eichel-less Vegas' home woes

Former Sabres captain Jack Eichel missed his fifth straight game with a lower-body injury and Vegas is 2-3 without him. Things have gotten particularly bad at home for the Western Conference's top team.

An league-best 14-2-1 on the road, Vegas fell to 8-9-0 at home and is just 1-6 in the last seven games. The Golden Knights have scored just 10 goals in those games.

2. Big numbers

•Thompson pulled within two goals of Connor McDavid's NHL lead. He has five goals and four assists in the last four games, 13 goals and 11 assists in his last 11 games and 12 goals with nine assists in nine games in December.

• Skinner has an eight-game point streak with seven goals and eight assists in that stretch.

• Tuch's assist was his 20th of the season. He has seven points in the last four games and 13 points in the last nine games.

3. Lineup/injury news

Coach Don Granato made a couple line switches in the second period, notably breaking up the ineffective kid line of Dylan Cozens between Jack Quinn and JJ Peterka. Granato changed centers, putting Tyson Jost with Quinn and Peterka and Cozens with Casey Mittelstadt and Victor Olofsson.

The Sabres continued to play without three defenseman as Owen Power and Jacob Bryson both sat out while Henri Jokiharju never came on the trip. Power and Bryson are both listed as day to day while Jokiharju is considered week to week.

Ilya Lyubushkin retuned for the first time since taking a Steven Stamkos howitzer off the leg late in the Nov. 29 overtime loss to Tampa Bay. Jeremy Davies, who made his Sabres debut Saturday at Arizona, was returned to Rochester.

The forward scratches were again Rasmus Asplund and Vinnie Hinostroza.

4. Next

The Sabres will be off on Tuesday and return to practice on Wednesday. They play their final pre-Christmas game Friday night in KeyBank Center against Tampa Bay. The Sabres are 1-9-2 in their last 12 against the Lightning and 0-1-1 this year, with Steven Stamkos' overtime goal giving Tampa a 6-5 win in the teams' last meeting Nov. 29 in Buffalo.

The Lightning are averaging 5.6 goals per game in the last seven meetings against the Sabres, with 11 in the two games this year.