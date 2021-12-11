Observations: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen holds off Capitals until Sabres fall in shootout

The Capitals were on the verge of tying the score on a scramble in front, but Luukkonen made a diving save to maintain the lead. Later, Luukkonen quickly got to the right post to stop Conor Sheary with a pad save. But Luukkonen was screened by multiple players when Martin Fehervary’s shot went in far side to tie the score, 2-2, with 14:19 remaining in regulation.

Luukkonen stopped 15 of 16 shots in the third period to get the game to overtime, where he made a stop on Ovechkin's drive to the net following a turnover by Jacob Bryson. Daniel Sprong and Olofsson also scored in the shootout.

Here are other observations from the game Saturday night:

1. Better start

Sluggish starts have been an issue for the Sabres. Granato attributed the flat first period Friday night to self-doubt created by the club’s recent struggles, but it’s been a season-long problem. Entering Saturday, Buffalo had allowed the third-most first-period goals in the NHL and was 2-10-1 when failing to score first.