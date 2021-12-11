Observations: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen holds off Capitals until Sabres fall in shootout

Don Granato isn’t known to spend much time giving rah-rah postgame speeches. His go-out-and-play approach as interim coach resonated with a Buffalo Sabres team that heard many motivational talks from Ralph Krueger.
But in times of crisis, Granato isn’t silent. He stood in front of a room full of dejected players Friday night and uttered a few words to ensure that one potential mistake by the NHL didn’t distract the Sabres from all that went well on the KeyBank Center ice.
“I said to the team after, it’s obviously a results-oriented business, but we can’t worry about that,” said Granato.
Yet there were no signs of a hangover Saturday night. Not even after the NHL acknowledged its Situation Room shouldn’t have disallowed Victor Olofsson’s tying goal in a loss the night before. Rather than succumb to any anger or resentment, the Sabres delivered an encouraging performance against Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals.
Led by a steller performance from rookie goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, the Sabres frustrated the Capitals on the forecheck offensively and overcame some difficult moments in the third period before losing 3-2 on a shootout goal by T.J. Oshie.
Buffalo (8-15-4) snapped a six-game skid and earned standings points for the first time since an overtime loss in Detroit on Nov. 27. The Capitals (17-5-6) managed to overcome some sloppy play and an inability to handle the Sabres' forecheck at times.
Luukkonen made 40 saves in regulation and overtime in his second start in as many nights. As impressive, Luukkonen’s teammates were finally able to remind fans what helped the Sabres achieve a 5-1-1 start to the season.
Defensemen didn’t appear overwhelmed by the Capitals’ pressure, leading to effective breakout passes to spark Buffalo’s transition offense. The Sabres succeeded with a simple approach offensively, getting the puck deep in the zone and forechecking to pry the puck away from defenders. This is the formula needed, especially with the lineup missing two of its top forwards: Casey Mittelstadt and Alex Tuch.
Following a strong first period in which Vinnie Hinostroza’s goal erased an early 1-0 deficit, the Sabres gained their first lead of the game with a goal by defenseman Will Butcher. Rasmus Asplund carried the puck into the right circle with Dylan Cozens skating to the far post and passed to Butcher in the slot, whose shot caught goalie Vitek Vanecek out of position to make it 2-1 at 2:09 into the second period.
The two teams traded chances in the second period, but the Sabres didn’t stray from their game plan. When Kyle Okposo received a double minor for high-sticking Oshie, the Sabres killed off the four-minute penalty that dragged into the early moments of the third.
The Capitals were on the verge of tying the score on a scramble in front, but Luukkonen made a diving save to maintain the lead. Later, Luukkonen quickly got to the right post to stop Conor Sheary with a pad save. But Luukkonen was screened by multiple players when Martin Fehervary’s shot went in far side to tie the score, 2-2, with 14:19 remaining in regulation.
Luukkonen stopped 15 of 16 shots in the third period to get the game to overtime, where he made a stop on Ovechkin's drive to the net following a turnover by Jacob Bryson. Daniel Sprong and Olofsson also scored in the shootout.
Here are other observations from the game Saturday night:
1. Better start
Sluggish starts have been an issue for the Sabres. Granato attributed the flat first period Friday night to self-doubt created by the club’s recent struggles, but it’s been a season-long problem. Entering Saturday, Buffalo had allowed the third-most first-period goals in the NHL and was 2-10-1 when failing to score first.
The Sabres were far better against Washington, peppering Vanecek with 13 shots in the first 20 minutes. The lone goal against was a 3-on-1 created by a turnover and some poor backchecking by Buffalo’s forwards. Hinostroza tied the score when he got behind the Capitals during a bad line change, received a perfect stretch pass from defenseman Robert Hagg and beat Vanecek on the breakaway at 13:48. It was one of the Sabres’ four high-danger scoring chances at 5-on-5, according to NaturalStatTrick.com.
2. Lineup changes
Hagg returned from his three-game injury absence and Colin Miller was scratched for the first time this season. Miller’s play has lacked consistency as of late, and Granato prefers to give playing time to the Sabres’ young defensemen: Bryson, Rasmus Dahlin and Henri Jokiharju.
“We have three younger defensemen, and those guys are going to stay in as much as we can,” said Granato.
Forward Mark Jankowski was a healthy scratch, replaced by Anders Bjork. The Capitals were without injured forward Tom Wilson.
3. By the numbers
Sabres winger Jeff Skinner appeared in his 800th NHL game. … Kyle Okposo has nine points in his last nine games and a team-high 19 points this season. Okposo finished the 2019-20 season with 19 points in 52 games. … Butcher’s goal was his first since his first game with New Jersey last season on Feb. 16, 2021. … Buffalo was 3-6-1 in its previous 10 games against Washington. ... Jokiharju led the Sabres in ice time during regulation (25:24), while Dahlin had a team-high five shots on goal in the first 60 minutes.
4. Next
The Sabres embark on a three-game road trip, beginning with a matchup Tuesday night in Winnipeg against the Jets.