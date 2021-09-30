Observations: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has ups, downs in Sabres' loss

This was Luukkonen’s opportunity to show the coaching staff and management that he could be the answer in goal this season. Goalie coach Mike Bales even petitioned Granato to deviate from the initial plan to not have a goaltender play an entire game until later in the preseason schedule.

Luukkonen played well during the opening game of the Prospects Challenge earlier this month and a road game represented a potential measuring stick as the Sabres decide who should make the roster out of camp.

There were flashes of brilliance and difficult moments.

Luukkonen had 15 saves through 13 minutes and helped the Sabres kill a pair of penalties in the first 25 minutes. The quality of Detroit’s chances improved in the latter portion of the first period, including a shot from Pius Suter from the slot and a one-timer from Filip Zadina in the right-wing circle.

"He bought us time," Granato said of Luukkonen. "He was sharp, exceptional and he fought all the way through the game, which is awesome. I was impressed with not only his first period but his battle level, his compete level all the way through."

"He was a game-changer, for sure," said winger Rasmus Asplund. "He held us in the game there, for sure. It was nice to see him play that well."