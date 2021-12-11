Observations: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen delivers 40 saves in Sabres' shootout loss

Hinostroza and Will Butcher scored the Sabres’ goals in regulation, and this was Rasmus Dahlin’s finest performance as of late. This is a step in the right direction and a sign that Granato’s Sabres recovered from a dramatic loss Friday in which the NHL incorrectly disallowed Olofsson’s tying goal in the final minute.

However, Luukkonen’s performance has the greatest short-term impact on the club. Granato took a calculated risk by using Luukkonen for the second time in as many games. Luukkonen stopped 29 of 31 shots in the 2-1 loss to the Rangers on Friday and his second goal against was the result of bad rebound control. But Luukkonen showed mettle in the way he responded from the mistake, playing well enough to keep the deficit at one goal.

“He looks a lot different than he did in training camp, quite honestly,” coach Granato said of Luukkonen. “You guys saw camp. He had time in the NHL last year and the whole summer, he comes in and whatever goes through your head and the pressure you put on yourself in training camp. He was able to recalibrate and refocus in Rochester and use all those experiences to add to the performance I believe he’s had in the last three games he’s played in.”