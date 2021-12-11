Observations: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen delivers 40 saves in Sabres' shootout loss

Right when the Buffalo Sabres wondered if the Washington Capitals were about to tie the score, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen dove to his left to stop Evgeny Kuznetsov’s shot.
The Sabres’ bench erupted in stick taps against the boards and frustration mounted for the Capitals’ power play. Luukkonen’s heroics continued with another dramatic save when he quickly scrambled to protect the post from a Conor Sheary wraparound attempt in the third period and, later, the Sabres’ top goaltending prospect protected the net from a drive by Alex Ovechkin, one of the game’s all-time great goal scorers, in the 3-on-3 overtime.
“He’s always in the fight,” beamed Sabres winger Vinnie Hinostroza when asked about the 22-year-old Luukkonen.
With the game on the line in the third shootout round, Luukkonen was too late to cover up his five-hole on T.J. Oshie’s goal that clinched a 3-2 Capitals win over the Sabres in KeyBank Center on Saturday night.
The Sabres (8-15-4) snapped a six-game skid and earned standings points for the first time since an overtime loss in Detroit on Nov. 27. The Capitals (17-5-6) managed to overcome some sloppy play.
Twice the Sabres hit the post in the shootout – Victor Olofsson sent it to a third round with his goal on Vitek Vanecek – and the result doesn’t spoil the fact this was the club’s most complete game in weeks. Buffalo had only eight shots on goal in the third period and overtime, but it also wore down the Capitals with a simple offensive approach and limited Washington’s prolific scorers from rifling uncontested shots at Luukkonen.
Hinostroza and Will Butcher scored the Sabres’ goals in regulation, and this was Rasmus Dahlin’s finest performance as of late. This is a step in the right direction and a sign that Granato’s Sabres recovered from a dramatic loss Friday in which the NHL incorrectly disallowed Olofsson’s tying goal in the final minute.
However, Luukkonen’s performance has the greatest short-term impact on the club. Granato took a calculated risk by using Luukkonen for the second time in as many games. Luukkonen stopped 29 of 31 shots in the 2-1 loss to the Rangers on Friday and his second goal against was the result of bad rebound control. But Luukkonen showed mettle in the way he responded from the mistake, playing well enough to keep the deficit at one goal.
“He looks a lot different than he did in training camp, quite honestly,” coach Granato said of Luukkonen. “You guys saw camp. He had time in the NHL last year and the whole summer, he comes in and whatever goes through your head and the pressure you put on yourself in training camp. He was able to recalibrate and refocus in Rochester and use all those experiences to add to the performance I believe he’s had in the last three games he’s played in.”
Granato planned to see if Malcolm Subban can handle the starting role when the 27-year-old returns from a lower-body injury this week, but Luukkonen made a case to remain in Buffalo and push for more starts. Luukkonen stopped 40 shots between regulation and overtime Saturday night.
Across three games this week, Luukkonen stopped 88 of 94 shots for a .914 save percentage. Aaron Dell, who served as the backup again Saturday, has an .872 save percentage in seven appearances this season. Dustin Tokarski has been in Covid protocol since Dec. 2, and Craig Anderson is out month-to-month with an upper-body injury.
The Sabres had no interest in rushing Luukkonen to the NHL, which led them to sign Anderson and Dell as insurance. Luukkonen showed with a rocky training camp that he needed more time in Rochester. Consistency was elusive, but there was improvement with the Amerks.
Drafted in the second round in 2017, Luukkonen had an .818 save percentage in four October starts before a bounce-back November with a .920 save percentage in eight outings. He’s appeared in only 36 games in the American Hockey League since the start of 2019-20, though he played well in four games with the Sabres in the spring.
Support Local Journalism
Neither Capitals goal was on Luukkonen. The first occurred when a turnover led to a 3-on-1 and Lars Eller one-timed a pass from Sheary for a 1-0 Washington lead 3:40 into the game.
The Sabres rallied to make it 2-1 entering the third period, but Martin Fehervary tied the score when his shot from the left circle went past a screened Luukkonen with 14:19 remaining in regulation. Luukkonen, though, fended off another Capitals push in the latter portion of the third period.
“I think you see a few times where you think they have an open net and he’s diving across to make huge saves,” Hinostroza added. “When a guy can make saves like that, it’s pretty crazy and it gets you going the other way, too. It’s exciting.”
The Sabres, meanwhile, had a late push of their own. Dahlin’s slap shot from the point nearly beat Vanecek with 4:35 remaining and Brett Murray’s shot during a 3-on-1 was stopped late in regulation. Then Luukkonen delivered a pair of key saves in overtime.
The Sabres have scored only five goals over their last four games and finished with just 31 shots on goal despite an impressive first 40 minutes. But improved goaltending is a significant silver lining and could lead to another intriguing member of the young core staying in Buffalo longer than expected.
“I can only play and practice as well as I can,” said Luukkonen. “In the end, it’s somebody else’s decision [if I stay], but I’m happy with how the week went personally for me,”
Here are other observations from the game Saturday night:
1. Better start
Sluggish starts have been an issue for the Sabres. Granato attributed the flat first period Friday night to self-doubt created by the club’s recent struggles, but it’s been a season-long problem. Entering Saturday, Buffalo had allowed the third-most first-period goals in the NHL and was 2-10-1 when failing to score first.
The Sabres were far better against Washington, peppering Vanecek with 13 shots in the first 20 minutes. The lone goal against was a 3-on-1 created by a turnover and some poor backchecking by Buffalo’s forwards. Hinostroza tied the score when he got behind the Capitals during a bad line change, received a perfect stretch pass from Hagg and beat Vanecek on the breakaway at 13:48.
2. By the numbers
Sabres winger Jeff Skinner appeared in his 800th NHL game. … Kyle Okposo has nine points in his last nine games and a team-high 19 points this season. Okposo finished the 2019-20 season with 19 points in 52 games.
3. Next
The Sabres embark on a three-game road trip, beginning with a matchup Tuesday night in Winnipeg against the Jets.