Observations: Taylor Hall chatter is no distraction as Sabres' strong play continues

That's the off-ice component in Sabreland. Here are some observations on what took place on the ice Tuesday:

1. Dahlin magic: The Sabres snapped a 3-3 tie when Mittelstadt scored on a power play with 9:40 left. The play was entirely made by Dahlin at the blue line, as the Buffalo defenseman corraled a bouncing puck that seemed destined to be going the other way for a short-handed breakaway for New Jersey forward Travis Zajac. Instead, Dahlin controlled the puck, escaped the two players and found Mittelstadt in front for a tap-in.

"I didn't have to do much. It was bouncing and Ras just did what Ras does I guess," Mittelstadt said. "He makes it look so easy but I don't think people at home know how hard a play that is. And then to get your head up and find me in front."

"The puck was kind of bouncing. I was lucky," Dahlin said. "I grabbed it and I saw (Mittelstadt) just had his stick there in front of the net so I was just shooting it to his blade."

Granato tapped the play as the kind only high picks are capable of making. Dahlin, of course, hasn't made remotely enough of them in the worst year of his three NHL seasons.