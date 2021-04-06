Observations: Taylor Hall chatter is no distraction as Sabres' strong play continues

The Buffalo Sabres have been through so much already this year that the looming NHL trade deadline doesn't feel like a distraction at all.
The speculation and chatter around the team grew Tuesday when the Sabres made winger Taylor Hall a healthy scratch, preserving a prized asset from injury in the final days before Monday's deadline.
Rasmus Dahlin and Casey Mittelstadt each collected two points and combined on the game-winning goal as the Buffalo Sabres held off the New Jersey Devils 5-3 on Tuesday in Prudential Center.
As the clock turned to Wednesday, Hall was still with the club. But no one is fretting about who might be coming or going because the Sabres are playing their best hockey of the season. They've won two straight for the first time since January and have equaled their season best with a five-game point streak (3-0-2).
In Tuesday's 5-3 win over the New Jersey Devils in Prudential Center, Buffalo got some scintillating plays from Rasmus Dahlin and Casey Mittelstadt. Each scored a goal and posted their first two-point games of the season. The former No. 1 picks are building blocks but they also know what's coming.
"It's the business. The guys are aware of it," Dahlin said. "We just have to find a way to keep going and build on what we have built."
Buffalo sat Hall -- who had not missed any of the first 37 games of the season -- and the Devils sat veteran winger Kyle Palmieri for the second straight game for the same reason: The Sabres and Devils were both being careful even though the deadline isn't until 3 p.m. Monday.
They don't want a repeat of what happened in Columbus, where 31-year-old forward Riley Nash would have been a nice depth piece in a deal but suffered a sprained knee in Sunday’s game at Florida and is expected to miss 4-6 weeks.
"It's just part of it. It's part of the business. We all know that. Taylor knows that," interim coach Don Granato said before the game. "This game keeps you in the moment and that's preparation for New Jersey. We had a good meeting on them this morning and our focus points and objectives going into the game. So there's enough there, enough intensity to keep you focused where you should be."
Hall has just two goals and a minus-21 rating in a bust of a season with Buffalo but the former Hart Trophy winner still has plenty of suitors.
Hall signed a one-year, $8 million contract with the Sabres last fall and the club is likely going to need to retain 50% of that cap hit to facilitate a trade. The New York Islanders, who have lost captain Anders Lee to a knee injury, are one team that's been connected to Hall. Florida, Boston, Colorado and St. Louis are among other rumored possibilities.
TSN's Darren Dreger has said the last two days that talks around Hall have been escalating. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman wrote of General Manager Kevyn Adams: "He’s the juggler, going through multiple scenarios both big and small."
That's the off-ice component in Sabreland. Here are some observations on what took place on the ice Tuesday:
1. Dahlin magic: The Sabres snapped a 3-3 tie when Mittelstadt scored on a power play with 9:40 left. The play was entirely made by Dahlin at the blue line, as the Buffalo defenseman corraled a bouncing puck that seemed destined to be going the other way for a short-handed breakaway for New Jersey forward Travis Zajac. Instead, Dahlin controlled the puck, escaped the two players and found Mittelstadt in front for a tap-in.
"I didn't have to do much. It was bouncing and Ras just did what Ras does I guess," Mittelstadt said. "He makes it look so easy but I don't think people at home know how hard a play that is. And then to get your head up and find me in front."
"The puck was kind of bouncing. I was lucky," Dahlin said. "I grabbed it and I saw (Mittelstadt) just had his stick there in front of the net so I was just shooting it to his blade."
Granato tapped the play as the kind only high picks are capable of making. Dahlin, of course, hasn't made remotely enough of them in the worst year of his three NHL seasons.
"That play is exactly why we need him playing with confidence," Granato said. "When you're not confident, you second-guess the bounce of that puck, you hesitate and it's a breakaway the other way. But when you're in the zone, you react on instincts and his instincts are incredible."
Near disaster for Dahlin at the blueline turns into the go-ahead goal. https://t.co/pGv66ErGGn— Mike Harrington (@ByMHarrington) April 7, 2021
2. Going green: Granato said Dahlin has a "green light" to push plays offensively, something that was clearly not the case under Ralph Krueger. Why didn't the former coach have a green light for a former No. 1 overall pick? Granato's answer was cryptic: "We're talking about today. We are in a different situation now."
3. Seeing rewards: The Sabres' 18-game winless streak only ended a week ago and it should be noted they have four of their nine wins this year against the Devils. But that doesn't lessen how the players feel about recent developments.
"It's good to get rewarded," Mittelstadt said. "We've worked hard. It's good to have guys have smiles on their faces and having fun. The last few games have been good. Remember the feeling and keep it going."
4. In the net: Linus Ullmark improved to 8-5-3 by making 27 saves. He preserved the lead by stopping Jack Hughes flying through the right circle in the final five minutes.