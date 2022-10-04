Observations: Tage Thompson's old-school first period leads Sabres past Canes

That was quite a first period Tage Thompson piled up Tuesday night in KeyBank Center.

You want your No. 1 center coming off a 38-goal season to be in the thick of the action, and Thompson was absolutely in the middle of things during the Sabres' 4-2 preseason victory over the Carolina Hurricanes.

Sabres forge a real look in practice, will take lineup through final two exhibitions It's closing in on time to get ready for the NHL season and Monday represented a new stage of camp.

The 6-foot-7 Thompson put together the classic "Gordie Howe hat trick" with a spine-tingling goal, an assist – and a decisive fight. Thompson got nailed with 17 minutes in penalties for his beatdown of Carolina defenseman Jalen Chatfield late in the period as he was labeled an instigator after Chatfield drilled Vinnie Hinostroza with a hard hit at center ice that Hinostroza said was clean.

Thompson had the secondary helper on Hinostroza's goal at 6:59, turned on the jets to burn Carolina defenseman Ethan Bear and goalie Pyotr Kochetkov at 10:52, and then came his signature moment at 15:41.

Thompson didn't hesitate to determine whether the hit on Hinostroza was clean. He saw his teammate briefly laid out on the ice and sprang into action by raining a series of blows on Chatfield, who has played 34 games in the NHL, but has spent most of the last four years in the AHL.

Inside the NHL: Game behind the game is hit for Sabres mates Rasmus Dahlin and Casey Mittelstadt Mittelstadt and Dahlin, close friends and roommates during their time in Buffalo, were going so hard at the RapidShot training game that they developed blisters on their hands.

"I didn't see that guy coming. Big hit and Tommer jumps right in," Hinostroza said. "That just speaks volumes of the character he has as a teammate and the character we have in this room, because I really feel like any guy in the team is going to do that for each other. So we have a great group and it was awesome."

Coach Don Granato acknowledged that it was a heart-in-throat moment for a club to have one of its top point producers go pugilistic just a couple of weeks after signing a seven-year, $50 million contract extension. But as a team bonding moment and a crowd-pleaser, it was hard to top.

"I don't think it really matters who you are. I think everyone can do that," Thompson said. "It's just, 'How bad do you love your teammates? And what are you willing to do?' And I think, for me, that's something I want to take pride in."

"It's obviously a testament to how these guys feel about each other, what they believe they are capable of potentially accomplishing on a nightly basis," Granato said. "Because you fight for what you love. And that's my takeaway."

Here are other observations from the preseason home finale:

Mike Harrington: It's time for the nitty-gritty of Sabres training camp Who looks good for the Sabres in the preseason? A question not as simple to answer as you would think, writes Mike Harrington.

1. Okposo leaves early

Veteran winger and prime captain candidate Kyle Okposo suffered an upper-body injury late in the second period, and given Okposo's concussion history, the team made sure to confirm Okposo did not have a head injury. His last shift ended with 1:37 left in the second period.

"It is going to be a shorter-term injury, but he will not skate the next few days until we see how he responds," Granato said. "But it won't be a long-term deal."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

2. How the game was won

The Sabres (4-1 in preseason) blitzed the Canes in a three-goal first period, with Hinostroza going in alone and scoring on a Jeff Skinner feed, Thompson exploding down the left wing past Bear for his goal and Dylan Cozens using a similar burst of speed to create a breakaway and a short-handed goal at 18:16. Buffalo had the game's first 10 shots on goal.

"We got out to a hot start there," Thompson said. "I think everyone's feet were moving, playing simple. I think the ice felt pretty big for us, and we were able to look for seams and possess the puck and get some scoring chances."

The Carolina goalie victimized was Pyotr Kochetkov, a Russian who was a second-round pick in 2019. The pick was acquired from the Sabres in Buffalo's 2018 trade for Jeff Skinner. Buffalo goalie Craig Anderson went the route and made 23 saves, giving up goals 19 seconds apart early in the third period by Carolina's Jamieson Rees and Malte Stromwall.

3. Hinostroza gets a chance

It was an important night for Hinostroza's bid to stake claim to the regular spot he had in Buffalo's lineup last year, and he was given a chance to play on Thompson's line. Victor Olofsson got the night off.

Hinostroza delivered with his goal and made a couple of other plays down low. Rookie JJ Peterka, meanwhile, continued to have some uneven moments. He had one good scoring chance in the first period and scored the empty net goal with 1:20 left to clinch the win, but his turnover on an ill-advised pass up the middle led to Carolina's second goal of the third period.

"Vinnie is a huge piece of this team. He's got a lot of energy," Thompson said of Hinostroza. "He's someone if there's a little bit of a dip in our game out there, you look to him and he's always creating energy always flying around the ice."

Mike Harrington: Ilya Lyubushkin brings some snarl as new 'ox' on Sabres' blue line Lyubushkin's unveiling in game action produced a steady night during the 2-1 victory over the Flyers. He played 16 minutes, 33 seconds (including 1:54 on the power play) and registered three blocks and two hits.

4. The lineup

In what amounted to a regular-season preview, Thompson centered Hinostroza and Skinner, Casey Mittelstadt was between Jack Quinn and Alex Tuch, Cozens was with Peyton Krebs and Peterka and Rasmus Asplund was between Okposo and Zemgus Girgensons.

The defense pairs were what should be seen for the opener: Rasmus Dahlin-Mattias Samuelsson, Owen Power-Henri Jokiharju and Jacob Bryson-Ilya Lyubushkin.

Casey Fitzgerald and West Seneca native Sean Malone are both listed as day to day. Malone was put on waivers Tuesday to get him to Rochester.

5. What's next?

After two more days of practice, the preseason wraps up Friday night in Pittsburgh, and then it's another six days before the Sabres' season opener here Oct. 13 vs. Ottawa.