Observations: Tage Thompson ties Sabres record with 5 goals on 'very special night'

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Tage Thompson held each of the five pucks with his massive right hand while posing for a photo in the visitors’ dressing room Nationwide Arena next to each of the five Buffalo Sabres who assisted in his historic night.

Thompson accomplished in the Sabres’ 9-4 rout of the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday night what no player has in the franchise’s 53-year history. He totaled four goals in the first 16:40 of the game to become the 18th player in NHL history, and the first since Patrick Marleau in 2017, to score four times in the same period.

With a wrist shot off the post and in during the second period, Thompson joined Dave Andreychuk as the only Sabres player to score five goals in a game. It was Thompson’s second six-point game in five weeks – he had three goals and three assists on Halloween night – yet this was somehow more impressive.

"That was pretty cool to be a part of," said Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin. "That’s all I can say pretty much. He’s a goal-scorer and did his thing tonight."

Thompson's seven shots on goal in the first period set a franchise record. He finished with nine of Buffalo’s 30 shots in only 13:56 of ice time. There was no need for coach Don Granato to put the 25-year-old center on the ice as often because the Sabres erupted for six goals in the first period with Dahlin and Dylan Cozens scoring one apiece.

Thompson is the leading scorer on the top offensive team in the NHL. His 21 goals rank third in the NHL, only two fewer than Dallas’ Jason Robertson, and his 40 points in 26 games are fourth. This performance, broadcast nationally on TNT, showcased the skill and heavy right-handed shot that earned Thompson a seven-year, $50 million contract from the Sabres in August.

Thompson scored with a pair of power-play goals using a one-timer slap shot and two others when cutting to the net on rush chances by his line. He acknowledged a performance like this is rewarding given all the adversity he encountered prior to last season, but it also left him wanting more.

“It hasn’t sunk in,” he admitted. “I don’t think it will. The great and the bad part about it is you have a night like this, but tomorrow is a new day. You can’t be satisfied. Obviously, it’s a great achievement. You want to be happy for yourself. But at the same time, there’s more to do. We’re not where we want to be as a team and it’s my job to help us get there.”

The Sabres (12-13-1) are 5-2-1 since their eight-game winless streak, which sent them tumbling down the Atlantic Division standings. They’re six points behind Detroit and Tampa Bay for third place despite leading the league with 105 goals.

There were several other notable performances Wednesday night. Alex Tuch had a career-high four points, Jeff Skinner accumulated four assists on Thompson’s goals, Dahlin and Cozens had three points apiece. The Sabres are on pace for their best offensive season since 1992-93. Five of their players have scored double-digit goals with Tuch’s 13 second behind Thompson for the team lead.

The Sabres’ transformation into a dynamic offensive team began last fall when Thompson moved to center at the request of Granato. Playing the position for the first time in the NHL, Thompson totaled a career-high 38 goals.

His ability to stickhandle around defenders in tight areas at 6-foot-6, 220 pounds resembles the skill of Mario Lemieux. Thompson’s heavy shot has helped make Buffalo’s power play one of the NHL’s best and on pace for the franchise’s best man-advantage production.

“To have a history with Tage, seeing him as a teenager and watching his growth and development, it’s really special for me to be part of that success and to watch that happen,” said Granato, who coached Thompson at the USA Hockey National Team Development Program. “When you’ve seen a kid like him put the work in, it’s nice to see the reward and rewards like this. Very special night.”

The Sabres were already leading 1-0 when Thompson collected a centering pass from Tuch in the slot and scored on a backhander at 5:32. Less than 90 seconds later, after Dahlin scored to make it 3-0, Thompson earned his second of the game with a shot over Elvis Merzlikins’ glove.

Thompson completed the hat trick with a one-timer on the power play, then became the first player to score four goals in the same period since Marleau did so on Jan. 23, 2017. Thompson’s seven shots on goal in the first period tied a franchise record also held by Maxim Afinogenov (Dec. 16, 2000) and Jason Pominville (Nov. 10, 2007). The Sabres scored on four consecutive shots in the first period.

“He deserved all five of his goals. He’s got a cannon right now and he’s feeling it, so just keep trying to pass him the puck,” said Tuch.

"He’s so dangerous out there," Dahlin added. "His shot is lethal and he’s so good with the puck close to his feet. … We’re just trying to get the puck to him and he will score. It’s as simple as that, I think."

Thompson's fifth of the game was a wrist shot off the post and in, as he became the first Sabre with a five-goal night since Andreychuk did so on Feb. 6, 1986. This isn’t a one-off, either. Thompson is on pace for an individual season Sabres fans haven’t seen in 30 years.

Entering Wednesday, Thompson was on pace for 112 points, and would become only the fourth skater in Sabres history to achieve that mark, the first since Pat LaFontaine and Alexander Mogilny in 1992-93.

The Sabres knew what was at stake when Thompson scored his fifth of the game with 3:53 left in the second period. Another goal would tie the modern record. The last player with six in a game was Darryl Sittler of the Toronto Maple Leafs on Feb. 7, 1976. Predictably, the Sabres were determined to get Thompson the puck in the third period.

“Thommer, to know him is to respect him,” Granato said of Thompson, who arrived in the Ryan O'Reilly trade with St. Louis. “You see the commitment he has for his team, his teammates. The passion and love he has for the game. No surprise they wanted it. They were every bit as excited for Thommer on every goal as he was and probably more excited in some cases, which is rewarding to watch as a coach.”

Less than two years ago, Thompson was relegated to the taxi squad. He missed all but 17 games in the 2019-20 season because of a shoulder injury suffered after he worked his way back to the NHL from Rochester.

Some questioned why General Manager Kevyn Adams gave Thompson a two-year contract worth $4.25 million in October 2020. Adams bet on Thompson’s potential, though. He was always among the most skilled players on the team. His teammates boasted about his talent. He showcased it in practice all the time. It didn’t translate to games. He wasn't able to use that skill when restricted to the wing. The move to center changed everything.

When the Sabres rewarded Thompson with a seven-year contract extension in August, some in hockey media wondered if it was too soon to make such a gamble. After all, Buffalo was paying a premium after a breakout season. Thompson had 18 goals over his first 145 games.

No one is questioning the Sabres' decision now. His 37 points in 19 games since Oct. 29 are tied with Connor McDavid for most in the NHL.

“You spend a lot of years working to get to this point,” said Thompson. “To be rewarded for it, it’s a pretty good feeling and it leaves you hungrier. You want more from yourself. You know you’re capable of it now. It’s just something I’m excited for. You get a night like this and now you just want to continue to grow and continue to test yourself.”

Here are other observations from the game:

1. At it again

The Sabres had the first seven shots on goal through 7:47 in the first period. By the time Columbus got its first shot on goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Buffalo was already leading 3-0 and the Blue Jackets pulled starter Joonas Korpisalo. Buffalo scored on three of its four power plays in the first period and led 6-0 after 20 minutes.

"That was an amazing performance by Tage and, really, the whole group set the table," said Granato. "I thought the energy, the effort, the collective effort and focus to start was really good and enabled that to happen. Obviously, we played a team that was a little bit fatigued and definitely fighting some injuries and our guys jumped on it right away."

Cozens scored his 10th goal of the season and extended his point streak to five games with a shot from the right circle that leaked through goalie Joonas Korpisalo for a 1-0 lead at 3:21.

Cozens has three consecutive three-point games and 27 points in 26 games this season. Five different Sabres extended their respective point streaks to five games: Cozens, Thompson, Dahlin, Skinner and Jack Quinn.

2. Standing tall

This wasn't a good showing for Luukkonen. He allowed four goals on 24 shots. In six starts, Luukkonen has a 3-2-1 record. The issue is his .859 save percentage and 3.98 goals-against average. His wins are over St. Louis, San Jose and Columbus. The Sabres scored 21 goals in those games. He allowed nine.

Luukkonen allowed six goals on 25 shots in an overtime loss to Tampa Bay and five goals on 33 shots in a loss to Colorado. Eric Comrie, the Sabres' primary starter, is weeks away from returning. The Sabres say he started some light skating recently.

Craig Anderson has been stellar with a .916 save percentage and 5-4 record at 41 years old, but he's played only 10 of 27 games. The Sabres need Luukkonen to solve the myriad of issues that have plagued him in those six outings.

He's delivered big saves at key times. Buffalo's team defense isn't always sharp, including in the second period Wednesday night. There have been troubling issues in the goalie's game, though. Luukkonen is getting beat high glove too often. For a big man, he's dropping down too quickly on some shots.

There were some good moments for Luukkonen against the Blue Jackets (8-15-2). He stopped Gustav Nyquist's penalty shot in the second period and a 2-on-1 rush in the first. He also made a great stop with his left leg pad when Nyquist cut across the slot later in the period.

Then came the bad. The Blue Jackets, on the second game of a back-to-back and without several key players, scored twice in a span of 1:15 in the second period to cut the deficit to 6-2.

Patrik Laine scored at 10:49, his first of two goals Wednesday night, on a wrist shot that went under Luukkonen's glove. Nyquist's shot from the right circle beat Luukkonen to the far post to make it 9-4 with 4:11 left in the third.

The inconsistency is a problem. It's his job until Comrie is back because Anderson needs more recovery time during his 20th NHL season. The Sabres are giving Luukkonen run support and the defense has looked far better the past two games. He's allowed too many goals that should be stopped.

3. Keeping pace

Peyton Krebs finally broke through in the second period Wednesday night with a play that showed why he’s earned a spot in the lineup. The 21-year-old center chased Laine down to force a turnover at the offensive blue line.

Krebs then carried the puck to the net, deked around defenseman Gavin Bayreuther to get to the slot and scored with a backhanded shot to give the Sabres another six-goal lead with 2:41 left in the second period. It was his first goal in 20 games this season and his first since April 1, 2022.

It was a third straight encouraging performance for Krebs, who was a healthy scratch in four of five games. He's played a more simple, direct game offensively while centering Kyle Okposo and Zemgus Girgensons.

"He's earned it," Granato said. "He's worked. Very nice to see. He attacked it. He had to force a turnover on a very good hockey player and he took the puck to the net with authority. Lots of really good things in that moment."

4. Mighty top line

The Sabres' top line is among the best in the NHL. Thompson's garnered significant attention because of the point total, but his linemates are a key to that success.

Tuch has 13 goals and 27 points in 26 games. He made two exceptional plays to earn primary assists Wednesday night. Skinner has 12 goals and 31 points in 26 games. He had 23 points in 59 games during the catastrophic 2020-21 season for Buffalo. This is some of the best hockey he's played in his career.

It's not the goals. It's his impact on the forecheck. It's the exceptional passes. The trio earns so many second-chance opportunities because they're each strong with their stick and relentless.

"I think a lot of it is just natural," said Thompson. "We read off each other really well. I’ve been playing with Jeff for a couple years now and Tuchy ... you just know each other’s tendencies. ... Tonight was one of those nights. As soon as we got the puck, we knew where each other were."

5. Next

The Sabres and Pittsburgh Penguins play a home-and-home, back-to-back set beginning Friday night in KeyBank Center. The two teams play again Saturday night in Pittsburgh’s PPG Paints Arena.