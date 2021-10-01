Observations: Tage Thompson shows finesse, nets power-play goal for Sabres

Shortly after taking over as interim coach, Granato placed Thompson in the lineup, only to scratch him for a bad penalty late in a loss to the New York Rangers. Thompson regained Granato’s trust and totaled seven goals with 12 points across the final 23 games, averaging 14:41 of ice time during that span. He also led the team in 5-on-5 high-danger scoring chances and shots per 60 minutes with Granato as coach.

“He has incredible potential, which is different than actual (production),” said Granato, who coached Thompson at the USA Hockey National Team Development Program. “He can do things in moments, but we need him to sustain more and to do it more consistently. He had moments of dominance (Thursday in Detroit), but they were brief in respect to what they can be. And we're gonna stay on him for that. I still use the word potential with him. We can look at what he is, actually, right now. It's nothing compared to what he could be.”

Thompson needs to play a more direct game instead of spending too much time on the perimeter of the offensive zone, and his frame should help him be an effective power forward. It’s not a role Thompson is accustomed to, but his work in front of the net Friday showed that his skill could be useful there.