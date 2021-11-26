Observations: Tage Thompson scores twice to help Sabres snap 4-game skid

Tage Thompson didn’t bother with an emphatic goal celebration.
Thompson skated to the boards, waited for his teammates, and stared down Montreal Canadiens defenseman Alexander Romanov.
Only a few moments prior to Thompson scoring his team-leading 10th goal of the season, he was on the wrong side of a big hit by Romanov at center ice. Like his teammates did for three periods Friday night in KeyBank Center, Thompson did not stay down.
The 6-foot-7 center skated down the ice, collected a pass from Jeff Skinner and beat goalie Samuel Montembeault with a high shot that all-but-secured a 4-1 win for the Buffalo Sabres to snap a four-game skid.
The Sabres (8-10-2) were winless in 10 of their previous 12 games and gave up 22 goals in their four consecutive losses. They were giving up goals in bunches – including four in 5:31 Wednesday against Boston – and coach Don Granato blamed “hesitation” for his team’s repeated lapses. He even cited “an inkling of doubt potentially creeping in.”
Montreal has only two wins in its past 10 games. Since starting the season 5-1-1, the Sabres have gone 2-9-1.
It is a story all too familiar to Sabres fans. Across the 10-year playoff drought, even Buffalo’s best and brightest have faltered when faced with adversity. The confidence issue was so noticeable in 2018-19 that ownership hired Ralph Krueger, a smooth-talking European coach with more experience in motivational speaking than working behind an NHL bench.
Granato isn’t fixing the long-term problem with rah-rah speeches. He uses video to reinforce the positive areas of their game, points out notable problems and, when necessary, uses a firm approach to teach his players what it takes to win in the NHL.
His players responded brilliantly, none more noticeable than Thompson, 23, who has emerged as the Sabres’ top player in the absence of the injured Casey Mittelstadt and the traded former faces of the franchise, Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart.
Thompson isn’t doing it alone, though. Skinner and Victor Olofsson contributed to each of Thompson’s two goals Friday night. The first occurred with Skinner making a one-handed pass near the faceoff dot to Olofsson a few feet away. Olofsson found Thompson alone in the slot and the converted center scored his ninth goal of the season for a 1-0 lead at 4:08 into the game. With the goal, Thompson surpassed the career-high eight he totaled in 38 games last season.
Then came some signs of trouble. The Sabres went 9:29 without a shot on goal while Montreal tied the game on a defensive-zone turnover at 12:44 into the game. Buffalo answered by outshooting the Canadiens 14-2 during a second period in which Cody Eakin scored on a give-and-go rush with Vinnie Hinostroza and Kyle Okposo had a shorthanded goal 3:20 seconds into Brett Murray’s four-minute double minor for high sticking.
Out since midway through the Oct. 14 season opener, Mittelstadt might only be a few days away from returning.
The Canadiens (5-15-2) entered Friday with zero wins when trailing after two periods, but they made a push early in the third. Thompson sealed their fate when he collected another centering pass from Skinner and scored with a shot for the 4-1 lead. Dustin Tokarski made 25 saves to secure the win for Buffalo.
Thompson became the 15th player in the NHL with at least 10 goals this season and through six weeks looks like the team’s obvious candidate for an all-star nod. He’s on pace for 41 goals, a projection that shows how far he has come since arriving as the prospect acquired in the Ryan O'Reilly trade.
But remember, Thompson, like many of his teammates, had his development negatively impacted by the franchise’s instability. There was the broken man-to-man defensive system under Phil Housley, Thompson’s season-ending shoulder injury in 2019-20 and Krueger’s reluctance to show any patience after Thompson used a strong training camp to earn a spot on the team’s top line alongside Jack Eichel and Taylor Hall at the start of last season.
Since Granato took over as interim coach last March, Thompson has emerged as a franchise cornerstone and led the Sabres to victory on a night when they could have crumbled again.
Here are other observations from the game Friday night:
1. Ugly turnover
Skinner will regret his decision to play a puck that should have been Colin Miller’s to break out of the defensive zone. Skinner corralled the puck in his own end, fumbled it when trying to pass to Robert Hagg and the turnover led to Josh Anderson’s tying goal at 7:16 in the first period.
The error occurred between two exceptional assists by Skinner, the latter of which occurred in the third period.
2. Impressive return
Murray was recalled from Rochester before puck drop and replaced Arttu Ruotsalainen in the lineup, providing the Sabres with a strong presence on the forecheck. Murray was also able to show his skill around the net, earning two scoring opportunities in the first period and narrowly missing his first career NHL goal.
Murray was in position to redirect a Okposo pass through the crease and the puck almost crossed the line. It was a noteworthy performance for Murray, who previously appeared in three games for Buffalo. He’s been outstanding in Rochester, scoring six goals in nine games for the Amerks.
3. Injury updates
The Sabres lost another forward Friday with the news that winger Drake Caggiula was placed on injured reserve with an upper body injury that carries a “week to week” designation.
Center Casey Mittelstadt, who skated with the Sabres on Wednesday for the first time since the season opener, had a long on-ice workout on his own Friday. Goalie Craig Anderson remains out with an upper-body injury that Granato acknowledged has caused some “concern.” Anderson hasn’t played since he made 22 saves in a loss at San Jose on Nov. 2.
“Obviously, we didn’t feel he would be out this long, and it has lingered, so there is concern with respect to that, definitely,” Granato said of Anderson’s injury.
4. Next
The Sabres face the Red Wings in Detroit on Saturday at 7 p.m. The next home game is Monday with the expansion Seattle Kraken in Buffalo for the first time. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.