Observations: Tage Thompson scores twice to help Sabres snap 4-game skid

Granato isn’t fixing the long-term problem with rah-rah speeches. He uses video to reinforce the positive areas of their game, points out notable problems and, when necessary, uses a firm approach to teach his players what it takes to win in the NHL.

His players responded brilliantly, none more noticeable than Thompson, 23, who has emerged as the Sabres’ top player in the absence of the injured Casey Mittelstadt and the traded former faces of the franchise, Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart.

Thompson isn’t doing it alone, though. Skinner and Victor Olofsson contributed to each of Thompson’s two goals Friday night. The first occurred with Skinner making a one-handed pass near the faceoff dot to Olofsson a few feet away. Olofsson found Thompson alone in the slot and the converted center scored his ninth goal of the season for a 1-0 lead at 4:08 into the game. With the goal, Thompson surpassed the career-high eight he totaled in 38 games last season.