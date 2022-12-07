Observations: Tage Thompson makes history again, scores 5 goals in rout

COLUMBUS, Ohio – This is the city where Tage Thompson’s life changed.

On Jan. 28, 2019, Thompson was out to dinner with teammates when his then-girlfriend, Rachel, called with devastating news. A biopsy of the mass found in her right leg revealed it was cancerous. She had to undergo surgery immediately.

Thompson, then 21 years old and amid his first season with the Buffalo Sabres, finished the meal with a pit in his stomach. He scored the next night against the Blue Jackets after Rachel had successful surgery. Every bone scan since has come back clean. With another clear scan in the summer of 2023, she’ll officially be declared cancer-free.

She and Tage are now married. Their first-born child, Brooks, arrived in July. And on the ice, Tage has become a superstar in Buffalo. He scored a career-high 38 goals last season after switching to center and received a seven-year contract extension.

It’s fitting that the latest chapter in Thompson’s remarkable story occurred in Columbus against the Blue Jackets. In Nationwide Arena on Wednesday night, the 25-year-old center became the 18th player in NHL history, and first since 2017, to score four goals in one period.

He then became the second player in the 53-year history of the franchise to score five goals in a game when his wrist shot went off the post and in late in the second period.

His dynamic, historic performance, combined with a goal by four different Sabres, propelled Buffalo to a 9-4 rout of the Blue Jackets. He finished with six points, tying the career-high he set Halloween night.

Thompson accomplished the four-goal feat in the first 16:40 of the Sabres’ six-goal first period. Acquired in the blockbuster trade that came under scrutiny when Ryan O’Reilly went on to help St. Louis win the Stanley Cup, Thompson has 21 goals and 40 points in 26 games.

The Sabres (12-13-1) are 4-2-1 in their last seven games, and they’re six points behind Detroit and Tampa Bay for third place in the Atlantic Division. Their transformation into a top offensive team began with Thompson’s rapid development into an elite center last season.

At 6-foot-6, he handles the puck like Mario Lemieux and possesses a right-handed shot that’s transformed Buffalo’s power play into one of the NHL’s best. Both were on display during his dominant start to the game in Columbus.

The Sabres were already leading 1-0 when Thompson collected a centering pass from Alex Tuch in the slot and scored on a backhander at 5:32. Less than 90 seconds later, after Rasmus Dahlin scored to make it 3-0, Thompson earned his second of the game with a shot over Elvis Merzlikins’ glove.

Thompson completed the hat trick with a one-timer on the power play, then became the first player to score four goals in the same period since Patrick Marleau did so on Jan. 23, 2017. Thompson had seven shots on goal in the first period, tying a franchise record also held by Maxim Afinogenov (Dec. 16, 2000) and Jason Pominville (Nov. 10, 2007).

Thompson's fifth of the game was a wrist shot off the post and in, as he became the first Sabre with a five-goal night since Dave Andreychuk on Feb. 6, 1986. Entering Wednesday, Thompson was on pace for 112 points, and would become only the fourth skater in Sabres history to achieve that mark, the first since Pat LaFontaine and Alexander Mogilny in 1992-93.

Dating back to Oct. 29, Thompson ranks second in the NHL in goals (20) and first in points (37). Dylan Cozens and Rasmus Dahlin also had a goal apiece during the first period for Buffalo, which scored on four consecutive shots. Alex Tuch and Peyton Krebs both added a goal in the second.

Less than two years ago, Thompson was relegated to the taxi squad. He missed all but 17 games in the 2019-20 season because of a shoulder injury. Some questioned why Adams gave Thompson a two-year contract worth $4.25 million in October 2020, let alone protected him from the Seattle in the expansion draft. Adams bet on Thompson’s potential, though. He was always among the most skilled players in practice. It didn’t translate to games on the wing.

The Blue Jackets were booed off home ice following each period. Going nowhere this season while plagued by injuries, the future of their roster is uncertain. The Sabres, on the other hand, flexed the offensive firepower that has them trending up as Thompson becomes a superstar.

Here are other observations from the game:

1. At it again

Overlooked amid the first period, Cozens scored his 10th goal of the season and extended his point streak to five games with a shot from the right circle that leaked through goalie Joonas Korpisalo for a 1-0 lead at 3:21 into the game.

Cozens, 21, has recorded three straight three-point games with a pair of assists in the first period Wednesday. He has 19 points in his last 13 games and 27 points in 26 games this season. Named the NHL’s second star of the week Monday, Cozens’ emergence has helped Buffalo become a prolific offensive team.

The Sabres entered Wednesday second in the NHL with 3.8 goals per game. They’re on pace for their best offensive season since 1992-93. They’ve totaled at least four goals in seven of their last eight. Their power play is also on pace for the best mark in team history.

Five different Sabres extended their respective point streaks to five games: Cozens, Thompson, Dahlin, Jeff Skinner and Jack Quinn. Tuch recorded a career-high four points with a goal and three assists, and Dahlin has 15 points in his last 19 games after a three-point night Wednesday.

2. Standing tall

It’s easy to nitpick Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen’s performance in goal, given he had a six-goal lead only 16:40 into the game. But Luukkonen made a big save on a 2-on-1 in the first period, then stopped a Gustav Nyquist penalty shot early in the second. The Sabres played reckless in the opening minutes of the middle frame, committing careless turnovers and giving Columbus too much space.

The Blue Jackets (8-15-2), on the second game of a back-to-back and without several key players, scored twice in a span of 1:15 to cut the deficit to 6-2. Luukkonen's performance later in the game was suspect, particularly on Nyquist's goal in the third. He must be better. The inconsistent play is troubling.

3. Keeping pace

Krebs finally broke through in the second period Wednesday night with a play that showed why he’s earned a spot in the lineup. The 21-year-old center gained possession on the forecheck and drove to the net, where he stickhandled around a defender before scoring on a backhanded shot to make it 8-2 with 2:41 left in the second period. It was his first goal in 20 games this season and his first since April 1, 2022.

4. Lineup status quo

Winger Rasmus Asplund was a healthy scratch for the sixth time in seven games Wednesday night, while winger Vinnie Hinostroza and defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin continue to recover from injury. During a season in which the Sabres are developing and evaluating, Asplund shouldn’t sit. He’s a skilled bottom-six forward who can kill penalties and rates as one of their best defenders up front. Asplund will be a restricted free agent this summer.

There’s no question that Asplund needs to create more offensively, but he shouldn’t sit, given this organization's need to develop a better bottom-six.

5. Next

The Sabres and Pittsburgh Penguins play a home-and-home, back-to-back set beginning Friday night in KeyBank Center. The two teams play again Saturday night in Pittsburgh’s PPG Paints Arena.