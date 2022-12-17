Observations: Tage Thompson, Jeff Skinner do the damage as Sabres silence Coyotes for third straight win

TEMPE, Ariz. – Tage Thompson was playing in his native state and with a couple dozen family and friends in the stands. Jeff Skinner was happy to just be back on the ice after serving a three-game NHL suspension.

Plenty of motivation for both and it served the Buffalo Sabres well Saturday night in Mullett Arena.

Skinner scored two goals and Thompson had the third to cap a three-point night as the Sabres overcame the pesky Arizona Coyotes, 5-2, to win their third straight game.

Thompson's goal was his 25th of the season and it came on a power play with 9:53 to play, shortly after Arizona goalie Connor Ingram made a spectacular diving play to his left to rob Dylan Cozens from in tight.

The Sabres (15-14-2) kept grinding at the puck and it eventually popped to Thompson at the left of the net and he banged home a one-timer to snap a 2-2 tie It was the seventh time this year Thompson has had at least three points in a game and pushed his season total to 49. The Sabres clinched the win on empty-net goals by Tyson Jost with 1:28 left and Kyle Okposo with 51.4 seconds to go.

Ingram, the Arizona backup, confounded the Sabres by making 35 saves. He entered the game just 1-6-1 with a sickly 4.67 goals-against average and .866 save percentage. The Coyotes were on a back-to-back after a rugged home win Friday over the New York Islanders while Buffalo had to be feeling good after Thursday's win at Colorado.

Arizona twice took the lead in the game and the Sabres twice tied the score on goals by Skinner. The first game on a power play at 6:34 of the first period, when Thompson's shot careened out of Ingram's glove and Skinner batted it home and the other was at 16:42 of the second after great work into the zone by Rasmus Dahlin, who then fed the puck left to right to Skinner for a one-timer on his off wing.

"Our last two games (wins over Los Angeles and Colorado), our guys got the job done and got some good results," Skinner said before the game. "I just want to slide back in and try to help as much as I can."

Suffice to say, Skinner accomplished that objective.

Ingram, who gave up eight goals to Edmonton in his last game, didn't have to battle hard for many of the saves he made in the first two periods. Pucks were too often shot into his crest and the Sabres didn't have much movement in the offensive zone to create screens or to force Ingram to get moving through his crease.

Ingram's best save in the game came in the second period, a glove snare of a Okposo shot off a Peyton Krebs feed.

Here are some other observations on the game:

1. Doldrums on defense

Defenseman Owen Power (lower body) missed his second straight game. He came on to the ice on his own prior to the morning skate in full equipment, did some short-stride skating and puckhandling and then left the ice. He did not return when his teammates emerged for their morning paces.