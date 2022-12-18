Observations: Tage Thompson, Jeff Skinner do big damage as Sabres silence Coyotes for third straight win

TEMPE, Ariz. – Tage Thompson was playing in his native state and with a couple dozen family members and friends in the stands. Jeff Skinner was happy to just be back on the ice after serving a three-game NHL suspension.
Plenty of motivation for both and it served the Buffalo Sabres well Saturday night in Mullett Arena.
Skinner scored two goals and Thompson snapped a 2-2 tie with a power-play goal midway through the third period as the Sabres overcame the pesky Arizona Coyotes, 5-2, to win their third straight game.
Thompson's goal was his 25th of the season and it came with 9:53 to play, shortly after Arizona goalie Connor Ingram made a spectacular diving play to his left to rob Dylan Cozens from in tight.
Tage Thompson PPG after a crazy sequence. 3-2 #LetsGoBuffalo #Yotes pic.twitter.com/oZxU9JZoXG— Buffalo Hockey moments (@SabresPlays) December 18, 2022
The Sabres (15-14-2) kept grinding at the puck and Alex Tuch finally got control of it to pop a pass to Thompson at the left of the net for a one-timer to put Buffalo in front.
"It was a big time in the game. We knew that was a big power play," Thompson said. "He makes a big stop on 'Cuzzy' but we got everyone digging for it and it pops loose and I'm sitting off to the side of the net there. It was a big one for us to get, good to get the lead in the third."
"I love the determination and that play was very indicative of the inner determination of the guys," said coach Don Granato. "They won't be denied. They're relentless. Second, third effort and it was on that play."
It was the seventh time this year Thompson has had at least three points in a game and pushed his season total to 49. Thompson got to 25 goals in just 31 games, the third-fastest mark in team history behind Pat LaFontaine (26 games) and Alexander Mogilny (28 games), both in 1992-93.
It was a three-point game for Buffalo's entire top line as Thompson (1-2-3), Skinner (2-1-3) and Tuch (0-3-3) combined for nine points and 18 shots on goal. The Sabres clinched the win on empty-net goals by Tyson Jost with 1:28 left and Kyle Okposo with 51.4 seconds to go.
Ingram, the Arizona backup, confounded the Sabres by making 36 saves. He entered the game just 1-6-1 with a sickly 4.67 goals-against average and .866 save percentage but was strong in the crease all night.
Arizona twice took the lead in the game and the Sabres twice tied the score on goals by Skinner. The first came on a power play at 6:34 of the first period, when Thompson's shot careened out of Ingram's glove and Skinner batted it home. The other was at 16:42 of the second after great work into the zone by Rasmus Dahlin, who then fed the puck left to right to Skinner for a one-timer on his off wing.
slick pass from Dahlin to Skinner, he makes it 2-2 #LetsGoBuffalo #Yotes pic.twitter.com/AOD9iI2Dtc— Buffalo Hockey moments (@SabresPlays) December 18, 2022
"That was a really nice play jumping in the rush taking advantage of that opportunity," Skinner said of Dahlin. "I drop it to him and he makes a world-class play to draw guys to him and draw the goalie and slide it off to me. He's probably the best D-man in the league right now and it's nice to play with him. He's seeing the ice real well and making plays every night."
Here are some other observations on the game:
1. Doldrums on defense
Defenseman Owen Power (lower body) missed his second straight game. He came on to the ice on his own prior to the morning skate in full equipment, did some short-stride skating and puckhandling and then left the ice. He did not return when his teammates emerged for their morning paces.
"Every day we're hoping to see more progress. And there's indication that you should see progress every day," said Granato. "Today he went on the ice today in full gear. And then came off shortly knowing he couldn't push further, and we don't want him to push further until some soreness goes away."
The Sabres played the game minus four regular defensemen, as Power, Jacob Bryson, Ilya Lyubushkin and Henri Jokiharju are all out. Bryson has had a setback with his lower-body injury and will be re-evaluated when the team returns home. Kale Clague took a holding penalty early that Shane Gostisbehere converted on the power play at 3:35 of the first period and Lawrence Pilut's grievous giveaway allowed Barret Hayton sprint down the ice and beat Craig Anderson at 12:16 of the second to put Arizona ahead, 2-1.
2. Skinner makes a difference
Okposo (lower body injury) and Skinner (three-game suspension) both returned to their normal spots on the Buffalo forward group while Rasmus Asplund and Vinnie Hinostroza were moved back to healthy scratch status. The Sabres went 2-1 during Skinner's three-game ban for a cross-check to the face of Pittsburgh's Jake Guentzel.
"It's big. He played a great game tonight. He should have. He was well rested," said a smiling Thompson. "Any time you're away watching from up top, it gives you that little bit of hunger so I know he was itching."
Skinner had game highs of seven shots on goal and nine attempts.
"I guess I was well rested," Skinner said with a laugh when Thompson's snark was relayed to him. "I was skating with (assistant coach Matt Ellis) and the other assistants so they made sure I stayed in shape. The team has been rolling pretty well lately. I just tried to slide in there."
3. Numbers games
• Thompson has eight points in the last three games (4-4) and 17 points in eight games in December (10-7).
• The Sabres are 8-3-2 after an eight-game losing streak. They pulled into a tie with Detroit for fifth place in the Atlantic Division and are two points behind fourth-place Florida. They are only four points behind Washington for the last Eastern Conference wild card after their deficit had hit 10 points earlier this month.
• According to Hockey-reference.com, Mullett Arena is the 81st venue the Sabres have played a regular season game in since joining the NHL in 1970. The Sabres were 9-3 against the Coyotes in Gila River Arena (2003-2022) and 3-3 in America West Arena (1996-2003).
4. Next: Eichel likely to miss rematch
The Sabres are scheduled to practice Sunday afternoon at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, where they will close the road trip by meeting the Vegas Golden Knights Monday at 10.
It's unlikely former Buffalo captain Jack Eichel will play in the game. Eichel, who notched a hat trick during the Knights win Nov. 11 in Buffalo, has been on injured reserve with a lower-body injury and missed his fourth straight game Saturday night against the New York Islanders.
Vegas did get a big addition Saturday with the return of defenseman Alex Pietrangelo to its morning skate. The veteran has been out three weeks and revealed the absence was because his 4-year-old daughter developed a lesion on her brain after contracting the flu and was hospitalized with loss of motor skills. But she has turned a corner and is now expected to make a full recovery.