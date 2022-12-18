Observations: Tage Thompson, Jeff Skinner do big damage as Sabres silence Coyotes for third straight win

"That was a really nice play jumping in the rush taking advantage of that opportunity," Skinner said of Dahlin. "I drop it to him and he makes a world-class play to draw guys to him and draw the goalie and slide it off to me. He's probably the best D-man in the league right now and it's nice to play with him. He's seeing the ice real well and making plays every night."

Here are some other observations on the game:

1. Doldrums on defense

Defenseman Owen Power (lower body) missed his second straight game. He came on to the ice on his own prior to the morning skate in full equipment, did some short-stride skating and puckhandling and then left the ice. He did not return when his teammates emerged for their morning paces.

"Every day we're hoping to see more progress. And there's indication that you should see progress every day," said Granato. "Today he went on the ice today in full gear. And then came off shortly knowing he couldn't push further, and we don't want him to push further until some soreness goes away."

The Sabres played the game minus four regular defensemen, as Power, Jacob Bryson, Ilya Lyubushkin and Henri Jokiharju are all out. Bryson has had a setback with his lower-body injury and will be re-evaluated when the team returns home. Kale Clague took a holding penalty early that Shane Gostisbehere converted on the power play at 3:35 of the first period and Lawrence Pilut's grievous giveaway allowed Barret Hayton sprint down the ice and beat Craig Anderson at 12:16 of the second to put Arizona ahead, 2-1.