Observations: Tage Thompson helps Sabres keep up with red-hot Avs in loss

With hats strewn on the KeyBank Center ice, Tage Thompson was greeted by hugs and pats on the back upon returning to the Buffalo Sabres’ bench.
Thompson had just accomplished a milestone that alluded him in 190 NHL games. The 24-year-old’s shot from the slot clinched his first career hat trick and continued a statement performance by the Sabres’ top line.
Only 24 hours earlier, coach Don Granato cautioned that Thompson won’t always center Alex Tuch and Jeff Skinner. With Casey Mittelstadt back, and two additional outstanding young centers in Dylan Cozens and Peyton Krebs, the Sabres were too early in their development to commit to one trio atop the lineup, Granato said.
More meaningful for the Sabres, this wasn’t an impressive performance by only one line or one player. More was needed to compete against the NHL’s best team, and in front of a sparse crowd, Buffalo delivered.
Thompson recorded the Sabres’ second hat trick in seven days – Skinner had a four-goal game last Sunday in Montreal – and goalie Dustin Tokarski delivered 31 saves in a battle of wills that ended in a 5-3 loss to the Colorado Avalanche.
The Sabres (16-26-8) scored the only goal of the second period, Thompson’s third of the game, to tie the score entering the final 20 minutes. The Avalanche regained the lead on a Alex Newhook goal with 11:03 remaining that occurred following a controversial missed call in which Rasmus Dahlin was dropped to the ice behind Colorado’s net, and Buffalo couldn't break through for another tying marker during a 14-shot third period. Mikko Rantanen added an empty-net goal with 51.5 seconds remaining.
This was no small feat. The Avalanche (36-9-4) lead the NHL in points, wins and points percentage. Their 19-game point streak ended Tuesday and since Jan. 1, they had allowed a league-low 2.05 goals per game. Colorado had only two regulation losses since Dec. 1.
This wasn’t quite a coming-of-age performance for the upstart Sabres, but it was the response Granato wanted after a 3-1 loss to Ottawa on Thursday night. And with both teams deploying an attacking style of play, Buffalo never appeared overwhelmed. Its forward lines and defense pairs mostly fared well against an Avalanche team that went 13-1-1 over its previous 15 games, outscoring opponents 50-26 during that span.
If it wasn’t for a difficult first period for Tokarski, Colorado likely would have trailed after 20 minutes for only the 12th time this season. Instead, the Avalanche led 3-2 at the first intermission – Colorado was 21-0 when leading in that situation – striking quickly in response to Thompson’s two goals.
Nathan MacKinnon slid the puck through Tokarski’s five-hole only 45 seconds after Thompson’s first of the game, and Nazem Kadri high shot for a 3-2 Colorado lead occurred merely 20 seconds after Thompson beat goalie Darcy Kuemper with a quick shot from the slot.
Survival in the second period required multiple highlight-reel saves from Tokarski, none more impressive than diving to his right to use the paddle of his stick to stop Kadri. The Sabres, like they did in a 4-1 loss in Denver on Jan. 30, matched Colorado’s speed on most shifts.
The Sabres’ top line didn’t fold when matched up against MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen and Gabriel Landeskog. But the Avalanche’s star-studded trio wasn’t on the ice when Thompson sprung Skinner for a breakaway that Kuemper stopped with his left pad.
Moments later, Thompson tied the score, 3-3, by beating defenseman Devon Toews to a loose puck in front and unleashing a turn-around shot for a goal with 7:06 remaining in the second period. Thompson has 19 goals and 37 points in 46 games. He had 18 goals in 145 NHL games before this season. He has 21 points in his last 19 games, while Tuch picked up an assist for his 20th point in his 18th game with Buffalo.
The Sabres failed to score on their only power play, but they came close to rallying against an opponent that has scored a league-best 72 goals in the third period.