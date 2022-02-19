Observations: Tage Thompson helps Sabres keep up with red-hot Avs in loss

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

This was no small feat. The Avalanche (36-9-4) lead the NHL in points, wins and points percentage. Their 19-game point streak ended Tuesday and since Jan. 1, they had allowed a league-low 2.05 goals per game. Colorado had only two regulation losses since Dec. 1.

This wasn’t quite a coming-of-age performance for the upstart Sabres, but it was the response Granato wanted after a 3-1 loss to Ottawa on Thursday night. And with both teams deploying an attacking style of play, Buffalo never appeared overwhelmed. Its forward lines and defense pairs mostly fared well against an Avalanche team that went 13-1-1 over its previous 15 games, outscoring opponents 50-26 during that span.

If it wasn’t for a difficult first period for Tokarski, Colorado likely would have trailed after 20 minutes for only the 12th time this season. Instead, the Avalanche led 3-2 at the first intermission – Colorado was 21-0 when leading in that situation – striking quickly in response to Thompson’s two goals.

Nathan MacKinnon slid the puck through Tokarski’s five-hole only 45 seconds after Thompson’s first of the game, and Nazem Kadri high shot for a 3-2 Colorado lead occurred merely 20 seconds after Thompson beat goalie Darcy Kuemper with a quick shot from the slot.