Observations: Streaking Canadiens look sharp in handing Sabres fourth straight loss

This one was all about the Sabres' sloppy play in their own zone, especially in the first period. Passes were misfiring all over the ice and there were turnovers aplenty. Buffalo forwards weren't able to find open spots to give their defense outlets and the Sabres stayed bottled up.

"We were definitely fighting the puck to start the game," Cozens said. "When you're fighting the puck like that, you have to not try to do crazy passes. Just keep everything simple. Close support to each other. If we have to, flick it out of the zone and track it down."

The Sabres were charged with 21 giveaways in the first period by Montreal statisticians. While that number seems ridiculously high, there's no question Buffalo had several plays with control of the puck where it was turned over.

"As a reflex, you want to look at the defensemen and say, 'What are you doing?'" Granato said. "But they didn't have enough support up ice for a quick play up ice. We did not have quick support to go North, to advance to the next zone and that plagued us. [They Canadiens] were the opposite. They were quick, North, fast and we just didn't do that on the flip side."