Observations: Speedy Sabres threaten, but can't overcome slow start in loss to Pens

PITTSBURGH – Don Granato didn't want to share his reaction with reporters on Jeff Skinner receiving a three-game suspension for cross-checking Penguins winger Jake Guentzel in the face.

Granato didn’t see the point. Nothing would change the NHL Department of Player Safety’s ruling, which forced the Buffalo Sabres to break apart their dynamic top line at a time when they need to gain ground in the Atlantic Division standings.

And the Sabres didn’t have the time or energy to feel any frustration. They had to prepare for the second game of a back-to-back in front of 18,414 fans in PPG Paints Arena against a deep, talented and, likely, angry lineup.

To make matters worse, the Sabres learned defenseman Henri Jokiharju wouldn’t be available Saturday night because of a lower-body injury that the club says will keep him out “week to week.” Another significant hit to Buffalo’s depth.

Still, the Sabres managed to piece together a lineup that outplayed the Penguins at even strength for most of the game Saturday night. Casey Mittelstadt moved to the top line and first power-play unit. Jacob Bryson joined Owen Power on a defense pair.

Together, the Sabres used their speed to wear down the oldest team in the NHL. Peyton Krebs broke through for Buffalo with nine minutes remaining in regulation to cut the deficit to one, but a slow start proved to be too much to overcome in a 3-1 loss to the Penguins.

“It was a lot like the game last night, to be honest with you,” said Sabres captain Kyle Okposo, referring to the 4-3 overtime loss in which Skinner delivered the cross-check that led to the suspension. “We did get better as the game went on. I don’t think they can play with our pace, and we just kind of wore on them. We just weren’t able to find the equalizer.”

Buffalo (12-14-2) had several opportunities to overcome the two goals Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen allowed only 2:29 apart in the first period, but it went 0 for 3 on the power play without Skinner and failed to generate enough quality shots on Penguins goalie Casey DeSmith, who made 37 saves.

The Sabres didn't have enough traffic in front of DeSmith. Pittsburgh's backup goalie was able to see most of the shots he faced. They overpassed, rather than taking shots when there was space to make a play.

The Penguins (16-8-4) improved to 12-2-2 in their last 16 games because of strong goaltending and two goals by Sidney Crosby, the latter of which occurred late in the third period when the officials missed a blatant elbow on Sabres center Dylan Cozens.

Buffalo has scored fewer than four goals in consecutive games after it scored four or more in six of seven. Penalties were the problem again for the Sabres. They were called for two in the first 3:21 in the game. Their penalty kill was struggling with Jokiharju, so his absence only made matters worse. Luukkonen stood tall at first but, Rickard Rakell scored on the power play to give Pittsburgh a 1-0 lead at 4:22 into the game.

“That got the crowd in it, that got them energized,” Granato said. “I thought, really, we were able to swing momentum at some point in that first and they were just willing to defend the rest of the way, it seems. … I think, sometimes, you score a lot of goals and you get a false sense of confidence that you can make things pretty all the time.”

Mittelstadt played well in his 18:21 of ice time in a bigger role. He had two shots on goal and won 70% of his faceoffs while handling that responsibility for the top line. But the trio of Mittelstadt, Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch didn’t score, despite earning 71.43% of the shot attempts at 5-on-5. It's not easy to replace Skinner’s savviness around the net.

Skinner hasn’t garnered much attention this season because Thompson has earned the headlines with his 64-goal pace. Quietly, though, Skinner is one of five Sabres averaging over a point per game. He has 13 goals through 27 games and his 19 assists are on pace for a career high.

Skinner, the Sabres’ highest-paid player at $9 million per season, has nine multi-point games and 20 points in his last 12 games, including a goal in the 4-3 overtime loss to the Penguins on Friday night. His improvement on the forecheck, combined with his gifted playmaking ability and edgework on his skates, is a perfect complement to Thompson and Alex Tuch. Combined, the trio have been on the ice for 37 goals at 5-on-5.

The Sabres have more than one line now, though. And Cozens was a catalyst again Saturday night, setting up his rookie linemates, JJ Peterka and Jack Quinn, to challenge DeSmith. Peterka earned a few of Buffalo’s best chances Saturday night, including a shot on a 2-on-1 rush that grazed the crossbar. The Penguins' old lineup looked tired and slow when the Cozens line was on the ice. The trio combined for 17 shot attempts, but passed up too many chances while looking for the perfect play.

"I think, maybe a couple times there, we tried to make the extra pass or the cuter play and we had a good shot," Mittelstadt said.

Rasmus Dahlin set a new career-high in ice time by playing 30:19, while Power finished second on the team with 26:28 in Jokiharju’s absence. The No. 1 picks, along with Mattias Samuelsson and Bryson, helped the Sabres keep the Penguins quiet at 5-on-5. Dahlin was one of three Buffalo skaters to hit a post. Krebs had another strong game centering the fourth line and tipped a Casey Fitzgerald shot for his second goal in three games.

The early penalties caused a slow start, though. The Sabres didn’t have a shot on goal until 7:17 into the game. They gained momentum late in the first period, and Cozens hit the post on a power play. The surge continued in the second period, but DeSmith absorbed the few quality chances they created.

The Sabres are 5-3-2 since snapping an eight-game winless streak in Montreal. They’re six points behind Detroit for fourth place in the division. And they’re heading home knowing they’ll be without two key players for at least two more games.

“We just talked about stepping up before the game, and we have to be able to withstand injuries,” Okposo said. “It’s part of the league. It’s part of the NHL, it’s part of being a good team. It’s unfortunate we didn’t get the result tonight, but we had a lot of guys who stepped up and played well in some new roles, so, need more of the same moving forward, for sure.”

Here are other observations from the game:

1. Quiet time

The Penguins deserve credit for how they took away time and space away from Thompson during these two games. He had more opportunities Friday night than this game in Pittsburgh, where Penguins coach Mike Sullivan could use Crosby’s line to try to shut down Thompson.

Granato tried to help Thompson by having Mittelstadt handle faceoff duties, but the Penguins seemed to swarm that line each time it had the puck. Thompson’s point streak was snapped at six games, though he had six shots on goal.

2. Shaky goaltending

Luukkonen looked as sharp as ever early in the first period. He was largely responsible for the Sabres killing the Penguins’ first power play, specifically a clutch stop on Guentzel’s shot from the slot. Luukkonen had to stop a redirect by Guentzel on Pittsburgh’s second man-advantage opportunity, and you can’t blame the rookie goalie for the Rakell goal.

Luukkonen stopped Crosby from the slot and Evgeni Malkin’s shot on a rebound before Rakell scored on another rebound.

You can’t put the Penguins’ second goal on anyone but Luukkonen, though. The Sabres’ coaches would like to see someone prevent Crosby from skating with the puck to the front of the net, but the goal that made it 2-0 occurred on a simple backhanded shot between Luukkonen’s legs. Eleven of Luukkonen’s 26 goals against have come on the penalty kill. The Sabres are taking too many penalties with him in goal. But he’s also allowing too many goals that should be stopped.

3. Another ‘challenge’

The Sabres’ top four defensemen have only been in the lineup at the same time in 13 of 28 games this season. Granato didn’t divulge specifics regarding Jokiharju’s injury other than it occurred early in the game Friday. Jokiharju helped kill a first-period Penguins power play by blocking a Malkin slap shot. A source told The Buffalo News that Jokiharju is likely to miss multiple weeks, a timeline that will prevent him from playing on the upcoming road trip.

Jokiharju, 23, missed 11 games from Oct. 22 through Nov. 12 after he was hit in the face with the puck in Calgary. He’s averaging 20:23 of ice time across 16 games. Additionally, the Sabres paced winger Vinnie Hinostroza on injured reserve and recalled defenseman Kale Clague and winger Brett Murray from Rochester.

4. Next

The Sabres host the Los Angeles Kings in KeyBank Center on Tuesday at 7 p.m., then the club is on the road for a three-game trip to Colorado, Arizona and Vegas.