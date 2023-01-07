Observations: 'Special' night for Sabres ends with Victor Olofsson's goal in OT

When Tage Thompson unleashed another highlight-reel one-timer Saturday night, a swath of the 19,070 in KeyBank Center chanted, “MVP! MVP! MVP!”

With each key save by goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, they responded, “Luuuuuuuuuk.” In response to Dylan Cozens’ wrist shot beating future Hall of Fame goalie Marc-Andre Fleury at the far post, another sellout crowd in Buffalo roared in approval.

And as coach Don Granato considered when to pull Luukkonen for an extra attacker, Rasmus Dahlin earned a collective roar from the crowd when he tied score again with 2:24 left in regulation.

General Manager Kevyn Adams and owner Terry Pegula watched from a suite as the Sabres flexed their offensive firepower against another playoff contender. This is the latest step in another long, painful rebuild in Buffalo.

Everyone in the organization, from ownership to support staff, set a goal at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic to win the fans back. This, of course, would require a winning hockey team. Adams’ vision when he took the job in June 2020 was to build a fast and skilled group that paired a love for the City of Buffalo with a desire to outwork each opponent. Patience was a hard sell amid the playoff drought.

The Sabres showed their fans again Saturday night that this isn’t like past attempts at building a winner. Dahlin’s second goal, and fourth point of the game, ensured the celebration wouldn't be spoiled.

Then, the goal horn sounded and applause erupted when Victor Olofsson scored the game-winning goal in overtime to send the Sabres to a 6-5 win.

"It was pretty special," said Olofsson. "The fans were incredible. It was one of the loudest games I’ve ever been a part of. It felt great to comeback to win."

This wasn't like the comebacks on the road in Boston and Washington, D.C. The Sabres didn't want to disappoint a capacity crowd, and they were in complete control of the game after Dahlin, Thompson and Cozens each scored a goal 3:25 apart.

Ryan Hartman, Marcus Foligno and Joel Eriksson Ek answered to spot Minnesota a one-goal lead with 12:22 left in the third period. Luukkonen ensured the deficit didn't grow, though, and he came up big in overtime to win his sixth consecutive start. The 23-year-old finished with 39 saves, including six in overtime.

Buffalo (20-15-2) has won eight of its last nine games to continue to climb the Atlantic Division standings, and Minnesota (22-13-3) had won eight of its previous 10. Backed by Russian winger Kirill Kaprizov, whose power-play goal in the second period gave the Wild its first lead of the game, Minnesota is one of the top defensive teams in the NHL.

Entering Saturday, its 2.34 goals against per game since Oct. 25 ranked second in the NHL.

Yet even the Wild couldn't stop the Sabres. Olofsson opened the scoring when he got the puck in the right circle during a broken play in which Fleury lost sight of the puck, giving Buffalo a 1-0 lead 13 minutes into the game.

Minnesota took a 2-1 lead on Kaprizov’s goal, only to watch the Sabres’ top-end talent take over. Thompson’s goal, his 31st of the season, came on a one-timer from the left circle only six seconds into Buffalo’s second power play to tie the score, 2-2.

"We’ve seen it a couple times now, so we know we can do it," Dahlin said of the multiple comebacks. "How everyone reacts on the bench is just amazing. No one gets frustrated or stressed about it. We just keep going and we have so many skilled and talented players. If we get one chance, we will score. It’s a lot of fun when the team is doing that."

Dahlin gave the Sabres another lead when he received a pass, cut across the slot while avoiding Wild defenseman Calen Addison and scored on a wrist shot only 92 seconds after Thompson’s goal. Cozens capped the barrage after he and Alex Tuch helped Buffalo regain possession on the power.

Tuch managed to get the puck to Cozens despite gripping his stick with only one hand, then watched the 21-year-old center make it 4-2 with 6:05 left in the second period.

The Wild responded quickly with Hartman deflecting the puck past Luukkonen late in the second period. Foligno and Eriksson Ek then scored 7:22 apart to give Minnesota a 5-4 edge.

"We never panic," said Olofsson.

The Sabres pushed to tie the score with Owen Power and Kyle Okposo narrowly missing in the third period. Dahlin then broke through when his shot from the right wall leaked through Fleury to make it 5-5 late in regulation.

It was one of the wildest overtimes you could imagine. There were multiple breakaways and odd-man rushes stopped by Fleury and Luukkonen.

Olofsson won the game by finishing a 3-on-2 pass from Peyton Krebs after Luukkonen stopped Jonas Brodin on a breakaway in overtime. Nine different Sabres recorded at least one point, led by Dahlin's five. They're four points behind the New York Islanders for the final playoff spot and have four games in hand.

One year ago, the Sabres' focus was development. They knew 2021-22 wasn't going to include a trip to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Too many players needed to gain valuable experience. Now, Buffalo leads the NHL in goals and finally has a deep, talented roster to continue to win games like this.

"We will never let go of the need to continue to get better," said Granato. "I think that would be a mistake. ... Of course, we want to win. But the goal is to win more and more consistently. And we're continuing to do the right things to build until that actually occurs.

"And we do know it's getting closer. We're getting closer and closer to that, because of the process and the commitment to that process."

Here are other observations from the game:

1. Breakout continues

The price to sign Cozens continues to rise. A pending restricted free agent, Cozens entered Saturday on pace for 27 goals and 80 points. He continued to show why he’s deserving of a long-term contract by assisting on Thompson’s power-play goal and scoring one of his own to cap the Sabres’ onslaught in the second period.

Cozens, 21, already matched his goal total from all of last season (13) and his 37 points are only one fewer than he had in 79 games in 2021-22.

2. Showing progress

This was another strong game by Mittelstadt.

With three assists Saturday, Mittelstadt earned his second three-point game of the season. He made an impact in several different ways.

Mittelstadt skated around Wild forward Matt Boldy when entering the offensive zone, creating ample space for the Sabres’ to begin to cycle the puck. The shift ended with Dahlin scoring with his shot from the slot. Mittelstadt has already matched his previous career high for assists in a single season. He has seven goals and 23 points through 37 games.

3. Remarkable pace

Few defensemen in Sabres history have accomplished what Dahlin has at 23 years old. Only one has reached 200 career points faster than Dahlin, who reached the milestone Saturday in his 313th game: Phil Housley (212). Dahlin also became the fourth defenseman in the NHL this season to reach the 40-point mark.

Entering Saturday, Dahlin was on pace for 23 goals and 90 points, the latter of which would eclipse Housley’s single-season franchise record for a defenseman. The Sabres improved to 11-1 this season when Dahlin records multiple points. His five-point game tied the franchise record by a defenseman, which was set by Housley in 1989.

"It’s fun to watch," Olofsson said of Dahlin. "I don’t know how many points he had tonight. That’s pretty impressive as a D. Not only that, he’s just dominating out there. He’s very good on defense too, and he’s playing hard. He’s a great leader out there."

4. Roster updates

Defenseman Henri Jokiharju skated with the Sabres on Saturday morning for the first time since he suffered a lower-body injury during a game against Pittsburgh on Dec. 9. Jokiharju will need more practice time before he returns, though.

“For him it’ll be pain tolerance and then the ability to push it,” said Granato. “He’s been off, so you want to make sure there’s not going to be any groin strains, hip strains, those things, because he hasn’t had (to play) with much pop. So, yeah, I would say if everything goes well, we might be looking at a week.”

5. Next

The Sabres’ four-game week begins with a back-to-back Monday and Tuesday against the Philadelphia Flyers and Seattle Kraken, respectively.