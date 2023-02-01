Observations: Slow start spoils Sabres' opportunity to jump into playoff spot

Gathered around their bench during a media timeout Wednesday night, the Buffalo Sabres listened intently as their coach, Don Granato, explained how they can get back to playing their fast-paced brand on hockey.

This wasn’t the way the Sabres performed last week during a four-game road trip in which they earned seven of a possible eight points. Uncharacteristic turnovers led to scoring chances for the Carolina Hurricanes, who led by three goals only 12:47 into the first period.

Fans filed into KeyBank Center and watched from afar on national television as the Sabres tried to ascend to a playoff spot at the All-Star break for the first time since 2010. They witnessed another harsh lesson for the youngest team in the NHL.

Though Alex Tuch scored shortly after Granato’s impassioned talk to his players Wednesday night, the Sabres couldn’t overcome their ugly start and lost to the Hurricanes, 5-1, to officially end the first half of the regular season. Tage Thompson wasn’t available in the third period because of an upper-body injury.

"We collapsed early on and when you go down 3-0 against a team like that, it’s going to be impossible to come back," said Tuch. "We dug ourselves a hole and couldn’t get out of it."

The Sabres (26-20-4) couldn’t extend their point streak to eight games, but they remain one point behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for the second wild-card playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Tuch’s goal invigorated his teammates after the Hurricanes (34-9-8) scored three goals in 10:12 to start the first period.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen was solid in goal, finishing with 29 saves to give the Sabres an opportunity to mount a comeback. It wasn’t enough against the Hurricanes, who have won seven straight and are among the top teams in the NHL.

This was the Sabres’ worst start to a game in weeks. They were outshot 17-9 in the first period and Carolina had twice as many shot attempts as Buffalo (30-15) during that span.

Sebastian Aho scored a power-play goal on a tap-in 2:35 into the game, Stefan Noesen made it 2-0 when he finished a similar pass during a 3-on-1 and Brent Burns capped the Hurricanes’ first-period barrage with a shot through traffic. Most of the mistakes were self-inflicted. And as the game began to slip away, the Sabres' play worsened.

"We weren’t in synch," said Granato. "We fought it and it was the first time in awhile I’ve seen our guys carry frustration and start to play with frustration, which, boy, hasn’t happened in quite some time for us. … It didn’t matter who we played today. That result wasn’t going to be a favorable one for lots of the reasons that were well within our control and it’s unfortunate."

The Sabres tried to threaten with their speed, but the Hurricanes were precise with their defensive positioning. Stretch passes through the neutral zone were intercepted by Carolina forwards, leading to odd-man rushes that tested Buffalo’s defense.

Tuch gave the Sabres a shot in the arm when the dynamic power forward snapped a quick shot from the right circle over goalie Antti Raanta’s shoulder to cut the deficit to 3-1 with 5:15 left in the first period. They suddenly began to play with more pace.

Zemgus Girgensons and Kyle Okposo had scoring chances early in the second period. Jack Quinn narrowly missed the net on a power play later. But the Sabres couldn’t generate enough shots on goal during their time in the Hurricanes’ end of the ice.

Victor Olofsson had two shots from the slot, both of which were stopped by Raanta. And when the Sabres took the ice for a power play early in the third period, Thompson was absent. He didn’t return from the dressing room after the intermission because of the upper-body injury that’s been bothering him as of late.

The Sabres threatened to score in the third period. They had 13 shots on goal and earned three power plays, but they couldn't convert without Thompson. The Hurricanes’ Derek Stepan was left uncovered in front of Luukkonen and scored to make it 4-1 with 9:30 left in the third period, and Jordan Martinook added an empty-netter.

The outcome doesn’t tarnish what the Sabres have accomplished so far this season. This is the first time since 1992-93 they have had at least four skaters with 50 points prior to the club’s 50th game. Olofsson, Thompson, Tuch and Jeff Skinner have at least 20 goals apiece. Buffalo hasn’t had four or more reach that mark at this point in the season since 2006-07.

The Sabres’ offense is scoring at a rate that’s been unmatched in franchise history since 1992-93. And they’re still in the middle of a playoff race with 32 games to play.

"I’m proud of our group in here, but we can’t be content," said Tuch. "We’re 50 games down and 32 to go. Each and every one matters from here on out. ... We’ve got to come out and play with that chip on our shoulder. Still prove to the league that we’re a force to be reckoned with, and we’re a team that’s going to be in the hunt."

Here are other observations from the game:

1. Missing piece

The Sabres’ lone representative at the NHL All-Star Game might not make the trip after all. The club is going to want to be cautious about Thompson’s upper-body injury. A playoff push is more important than a reward for a remarkable start to the season in which he totaled 34 goals and 68 points in 50 games. Stay tuned. The skills competition is Friday, followed by the game Saturday in Sunrise, Fla.

2. Standing tall

On a day in which Luukkonen was named the NHL’s rookie of the month for January, the 23-year-old goalie gave the Sabres a chance to beat the Hurricanes. He was solid during a chaotic first period in which his teammates played poorly around him. Luukkonen’s save on a backdoor tap-in by Teuvo Teravainen kept the deficit at one 6:39 into the game.

3. Difference-maker

Acquiring Tuch in the Jack Eichel trade is one of the primary reasons why the Sabres are ahead of schedule in their plan to win with this corps of players. Tuch has been the best player in the trade thus far, totaling new career highs with 24 goals and 55 points through 55 games. He has scored clutch goals and plays a key role on the top line.

Tuch has gone consecutive games without a point on only three occasions this season. He’s been one of their most consistent forwards at both ends of the ice. The 25-year-old winger has 44 points in his last 35 games. He was their best player Wednesday. In addition to the goal, Tuch hit a post in the third period and charged at the net for a scoring chance.

"To me watching, obviously more watching, interacting with the guys, clear and evident that Tuch was outstanding tonight," said Granato. "(Peyton) Krebs was very, very good tonight. And (Luukkonen) was good. Outside of that, I thought (Kyle Okposo) and (Zemgus Girgensons) were good. The rest of the guys did not look anything like themselves and fought it all night."

This was also a milestone night for Skinner, who appeared in his 900th NHL game.

4. Next

The Sabres’ next game after the break is against the Calgary Flames in Buffalo on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 12:30 p.m.