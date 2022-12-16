Observations: Short-handed Sabres get huge night from Luukkonen in stunner over Avalanche

DENVER -- If you want to rate a signature win for this Buffalo Sabres season, the choice is easy.

Playing short-handed with only five defenseman on the road against the defending Stanley Cup champions, the Sabres earned full marks for their 4-2 victory over the Colorado Avalanche Thursday night in Ball Arena.

Buffalo's Owen Power -- who leads NHL rookies in ice time at 23 minutes, 37 seconds per game -- was a late scratch due to what a team official described as a lower-body tweak suffered early in warmup. Already missing Henri Jokiharju, Ilya Lyubushkin and Jacob Bryson, the Sabres were left with no choice but to play with the only five players on 'D' and try to spread the minutes around.

Rasmus Dahlin, Mattias Samuelsson, Kale Clague, Casey Fitzgerald and Lawrence Pilut performed admirably in support of the best NHL performance by Buffalo goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. Samuelsson played a game- and career high 31:31 and Dahlin clocked in at 28:37.

Luukkonen made 39 saves in the game and it was a high-stress performance as Colorado outshot the Sabres, 41-21 -- and 17-1 in the third period.

Buffalo extended its shutout streak to 5 1/2 periods before Mikko Rantanen tallied Colorado's first goal with 11:40 to play. Evan Rodrigues scored another with 1:22 left but Dylan Cozen took away the pressure on a empty-net goal with 57 seconds to go.

Luukkonen stayed square to shooters, swallowed rebounds and did an excellent job tracking pucks through the Buffalo zone all night.

Especially with the thin defense corps, the Sabres' forwards also did a strong job coming back into their zone and helping to keep Colorado forwards at bay. The Sabres had 23 blocks in the game.

The Avalanche have struggled with injuries of their own and played this one without superstar center Nathan MacKinnon, who burned Buffalo for five points Dec. 1 in KeyBank Center but has been out the last two weeks with an upper-body injury.

But the Avs still had several of their Stanley Cup veterans in their lineup and were likely looking to get a quick jump in the game. It didn't happen as the Sabres took the lead for keeps on Tage Thompson's spectacular individual effort to deke past Colorado goalie Alexandar Georgiev after just 54 seconds. It was Thompson's 24th goal of the season.

Alex Tuch made it 2-0 at 7:08 on a power play and Rasmus Dahlin took a Tyson Jost feed and burned Georgiev on a wrist shot at 17:11 of the second period to give the Sabres a three-goal lead. It was Dahlin's 10th goal of the season, giving the Sabres six scorers in double figures.

The Sabres had lost eight straight to the Avalanche in regulation and their last win in the series had been a 4-2 win here on Dec. 5, 2017. The win got the Sabres back to a .500 points percentage at 14-14-2 and improved them to 7-3-2 since ending their eight-game losing streak last month in Montreal. Colorado is 15-11-2 and sitting in the last Western Conference playoffs spot.

Power fully took the morning skate and there were no apparent issues. It is the first game Power has missed since he joined the Sabres in April. The 20-year-old has no goals and 10 assists this season.

Bryson and Lyubushkin are both on the trip and Lyubushkin took the morning skate, but neither was able to play. Lyubushkin remains on injured reserve while the Sabres are hopeful Bryson can return to the lineup Saturday in Arizona. Henri Jokiharju, also on IR with a lower-body injury, is not on the trip. Here are some other observations on a wild day and night in Denver:

2. A homecoming

Sabres center Tyson Jost played his first regular season game in Denver against the team he was drafted by in the first round in 2016 in Buffalo. Jost did play an exhibition game here with Minnesota in September before he was acquired on waivers by the Sabres last month. The Avalanche did a tribute video during a first-period timeout for Jost, who acknowledged the cheers of the crowd.

With several Denver reporters in the dressing room, Jost's synopsis of his Buffalo experience went like this: "It's been awesome. The guys are great. The coaching staff is unbelievable. Just the communication and the style they play how they want to play reminds me a lot of when I first came out here. We're an up and coming team and we're young so it kind of has that same feel when I was first here in Colorado."

Jost, 24, played 321 games for the Avs from 2016 to 2022 and joked of the youthful Sabres, "It's weird. I'm kind of a middle-aged guy on this team."

3. In other injury news

In non-Power lineup shuffling, it was a busy morning skate of comings and goings for the Sabres. Bryson and captain Kyle Okposo both sat out the skate and the game, but are listed as day to day and both could return on this trip. Vinnie Hinostroza came back into the lineup for Okposo, playing with Zemgus Girgensons and Peyton Krebs.

Meanwhile, the Avs got back the services of former Buffalo center Evan Rodrigues (lower body). He entered the game with three goals and six assists but had been out of the lineup since early in the Nov. 23 loss at Vancouver.

4. A trade with a WNY twist

The Sabres announced a trade of AHL defensemen with a local twist two hours before faceoff, acquiring Youngstown native Joseph Cecconi from the Dallas Stars in exchange for Rochester blueliner Oskari Laaksonen.

Cecconi, 25, was a former member of the Buffalo Jr. Sabres who played for Team USA in the 2017 World Junior Championships along with current Sabres Tage Thompson and Casey Fitzgerald. The 6-foot-3 Cecconi has two assists this season in 12 games for the Texas Stars and has played 176 games for them the last five years. He set career highs in games (65), assists (15) and points (16) last season.

Cecconi was Dallas' fifth-round pick in 2015 and played four years at Michigan. Laaksonen, a former AHL All-Star, fell out of favor in Rochester because of poor defensive play and has been a healthy scratch. The 2017 third-round pick had two points in 10 games.

5. Next

The Sabres play the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night in their first visit to Mullett Arena in Tempe, the Yotes' 4,600-seat home on the campus of Arizona State University.

As of faceoff Thursday, the Sabres had not decided if they were practicing on Friday. Mullett is unavailable because the Coyotes are playing the New York Islanders there Friday night.