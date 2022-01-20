Observations: Sabres' young core takes flight, learns another harsh lesson

"I think there are going to be some growing pains maybe," Quinn added. "But in general I think it’s pretty exciting to have a young team like that and hopefully kind of build up together and keep improving.”

The tape from this game will have Granato busy at practice Friday, as the Sabres provided little defensive help for goalie Aaron Dell. Dallas (19-16-2) had 34 shots on goal through 40 minutes, including 21 in the second period, and finished with 47. The Stars scored four goals on the power play and Seguin tied it 3-3 with a shot off Sabres defenseman Mark Pysyk. Robertson scored the deciding marker by swatting a puck out of the air, and Roope Hintz also had a goal for Dallas.

The Sabres couldn't win battles in front of the net or along the boards, leading to an inability to generate offense off the rush. They didn't spend enough time in the offensive zone to exploit Dallas' man-to-man defense, which Dahlin did on his goal. Granato changed his forward lines throughout the night because of his club’s poor play with the puck.

Reinforcements are on the way – Mittelstadt is nearing a return, Luukkonen is week to week and Owen Power will be here next season – and more difficult moments are inevitable, but this game showed flashes of what could be on the horizon in Buffalo.