Observations: Sabres' winning streak meets a quiet end with loss to Senators

OTTAWA -- Zzzzzzzzzzzz.

On New Year's Eve, the Buffalo Sabres were in the Hub of Hockey a day before the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins hit the ice in Fenway Park to practice for the Winter Classic. They posted a signature overtime win over the Bruins at a jazzed-up TD Garden in one of their biggest moments in several seasons.

On New Year's Day, they didn't play with remotely the same energy. They weren't alone. Didn't seem like anyone in Canadian Tire Center had much pizzazz.

Playing in a sleepy building where there was often nary a peep -- other than when an obnoxious DJ grabbed the arena microphone and screamed through both intermissions -- the Sabres quietly watched their six-game winning streak go poof in the night.

The Ottawa Senators beat Buffalo, 3-1, as 27-year-old Jacob Lucchini scored his first NHL goal on a second-period power play to snap a 1-1 tie.

The Sabres' streak was their longest since they won 10 in a row in 2018 but the NHL's top offense couldn't dent Ottawa backup Anton Forsberg, who made a big stop on Victor Olofsson from the slot with 2:01 left. Zemgus Girgensons got Buffalo's only goal with a nifty deke to cap a breakaway at 6:51 of the second period off a neat Mattias Samuelsson feed up the middle.

But Lucchini, who has 27 goals over the last two seasons at Belleville of the AHL, banged home a loose puck just ahead of Buffalo's Alex Tuch at 11:45 of the second to give Ottawa the lead.

There were plenty of shots in the game, with Buffalo holding a 34-33 edge. But it's not like there was remotely any sort of up-and-down action. The Senators hounded the Sabres at every opportunity and the game lacked the kind of free flow the Sabres thrive at on the rush.

The Senators did just enough to defeat former longtime Ottawa goalie Craig Anderson. The 41-year-old Sabres veteran had not played since Dec. 17 at Arizona because of the Sabres' holiday break and blizzard postponements but did not seem to show any rust. Anderson, who had not started against Ottawa since he left in 2020 after 10 seasons, entered the game 4-1-1 in his last six starts with a 2.48 goals-against average and .933 save percentage.

He was beaten on the first shot as the Sabres fell behind after just 47 seconds when Ottawa's Tim Stutzle pounded home a loose puck past Anderson after the Senators center's pass deflected off Rasmus Dahlin's skate and ricocheted right back to him. Stutzle capped the game on an empty-net goal with 1:11 left.

The Sabres didn't get much from their top players in this one. The line of Peyton Krebs between Girgensons and Kyle Okposo was their best line through much of this game and was deserving of getting a goal. It was Girgensons' fourth of the year and first in 22 games

Both teams had also played on Saturday, and Ottawa actually played later with a night game in Detroit so that situation was essentially even.

Here are some other observations on the game:

1. Punchless power play

The Sabres entered the game third in the NHL on the power play at 28.7% but have struggled since they returned off their extended Blizzard break. They were 1 for 8 in the first two games and went 0 for 3 Sunday with just two shots on goal, including the failure to score on a two-man advantage late in the first period that lasted for 1:40.

The Sabres struggled with retrievals in the offensive zone, had spotty passing, couldn't get shots through from the point and even nearly gave up a breakaway during the 5-on-3 before Anderson raced out of his net to sweep the puck away from an onrushing opponent.

2. Thompson back on awards stand

Sabres center Tage Thompson, who is on pace for the franchise's highest-scoring season since 1993, was named the NHL's Third Star of the Month for December by the league on Sunday. Thompson was listed behind two superstars of the game as Washington's Alex Ovechkin was named the First Star and Edmonton's Connor McDavid was chosen as Second Star. Thompson finished tied for second in the league in goals for the month with Ovechkin at 13, one behind McDavid. He added nine assists for 22 points in 11 games as Buffalo went 8-2-1. He was twice named Second Star of the Week. Thompson had points in nine of the 11 games, highlighted by his five-goal, six-point outburst Dec. 7 in Columbus. He had a league-high seven power-play goals and six multi-point games. For the season, Thompson is second in the NHL to McDavid in goals (27) and fifth in points (51).

McDavid went 14-17-31 to become the first Edmonton player with 30+ points in a month since Wayne Gretzky did it in March, 1988. He also became the fastest NHL player since 1996 to reach 70 points and had a 17-game point streak that was snapped Saturday vs. Winnipeg.



3. Sabre points

• Each of the 14 previous games between the Sabres and Senators had been decided by at least two goals in regulation, and Buffalo was 5-9 in that stretch.

• Anderson was the only change in the Buffalo lineup. The scratches remain Vinnie Hinostroza, Rasmus Asplund and Casey Fitzgerald.

• The weekend in Boston and Ottawa marked the just the second back to back on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day in franchise history. The other was in 1977-78, when the Sabres posted 2-2 ties against the New York Rangers and Atlanta.

4. Next

The Sabres are off Monday and close the road trip by meeting Ovechkin and the Capitals Tuesday night in Capital One Arena. Ovechkin had a hat trick in his last game, a 9-2 romp past Montreal on Saturday night, and his career goal total is up to 806, now 88 shy of Wayne Gretzky's all-time record.

The Sabres will then not play another game until Saturday, when they host the Minnesota Wild to open a stretch of four home games over six days in KeyBank Center.