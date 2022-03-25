Observations: Sabres' winning streak ends as Alex Ovechkin nets shootout winner for Caps

The Sabres (23-33-9) were denied their first four-game winning streak since November of 2018. They had won seven straight games when tied or leading through two periods.

Washington had a 40-23 advantage in shots on goal, getting 10 of the first 11 in the game before Skinner scored on a backhand at 15:49 of the first to make it 1-1.

"They're a tough team to get through the neutral zone," Skinner said. "They clog it up pretty well so there were stretches there where we didn't seem like we couldn't get into the zone and create O-zone time and we were on our heels for a little bit. But when that did happen, I think we did a decent job of kind of trying to reverse the tide."

"I think we battled the entire game. We just weren't sharp," said coach Don Granato. "We didn't have our 'A' game tonight. We battled that, but we battled it the right way. ... I didn't think our guys felt their game. But they figured out how to play when you're not feeling good. And against a really tough team. So we found a way to get a point. And we were in there, could have almost got two points."