Observations: Sabres unable to sweep 4-game road trip, lose in shootout

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Frederick Gaudreau scored in the third round of the shootout Saturday night for the Minnesota Wild in Xcel Energy Center to send the Buffalo Sabres to a 3-2 loss.

The Sabres (26-19-4) saw their five-game wiin streak end, but they have earned points in eight of its last nine games. They received goals from Jack Quinn and Zemgus Girgensons, while Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 33 saves.

Trailing early against a team like the Wild is a recipe for disaster. Minnesota entered the game 16-4-3 when scoring first. And despite the Sabres’ disjointed start Saturday night, they managed to breakthrough 2:22 in because of a remarkable individual effort by rookie winger Jack Quinn.

Wild defenseman Jake Middleton’s shot the puck off the glass to try to clear it from his own zone, but Quinn was there to prevent it from crossing the blue line. Quinn skated toward the right-wing circle and curled back toward the blue line while protecting the puck from Connor Dewar.

Quinn then skated down the slot and snapped a quick shot to beat Marc-Andre Fleury for the 1-0 lead and his eight goal of the season. Jacob Bryson’s high-sticking penalty only 62 seconds later prevented the Sabres from gaining any momentum off Quinn’s play.

The Wild’s power play struck quickly when Luukkonen got out of position trying to deny a rebound, and the puck was passed back out in front to Joel Eriksson Ek, who chipped it past Buffalo’s goaltender to tie it 1-1 with 16:25 to play in the first period.

It was an ugly period first period for the Sabres. Their three penalties prevented them from playing their puck-possession game at 5-on-5. Granato quickly changed his forward lines to try to spark a change with Dylan Cozens out because of an undisclosed injury suffered on a high hit Thursday night in Winnipeg.

The Sabres failed to record a shot on goal during their only power play, and they were outshot 13-9 during the first period. They’ve learned to be patient, though. There were times last season, and even earlier in this campaign, when they’d press if an opponent swarmed defensively like the Wild did early.

After killing another penalty early in the second period, Buffalo took another lead to silence the sellout crowd. Peyton Krebs won a one-on-one battle for the puck behind Minnesota’s net and passed out front to Kyle Okposo, who baited Fleury into dropping to the ice and passed over to Girgensons to setup the go-ahead goal at 9:50 in.

Again, the Sabres didn’t have the lead for long. The Wild tied it again with 7:21 left in the second period when Jared Spurgeon one-timed a backdoor pass by Frederick Gaudreau.

Luukkonen was exceptional in the third period when the Sabres were working to establish their fast-paced style of play that can be a difficult matchup for the Wild. He stopped Sam Steel when the center bolted down the right wing and another test occurred shortly thereafter when Mats Zuccarello was given space to fire a shot from the slot.

Here are other observations from the game:

1. Keeping pace

Fans were clamoring to see Krebs center Quinn and JJ Peterka with Cozens out. A reunion of Krebs, Peterka and Quinn would give the Sabres a dynamic group on offense, but you won’t see Granato make that change anytime soon.

Krebs has looked like a different player between Okposo and Girgensons. Their chemistry was on display throughout this game and provided the club with a consistent trio at a time when Granato was forced to change three out of his four lines.

2. Finding a way

For what Quinn lacks in size and strength at 21 years old, he makes up for it with his on-ice instincts. The 2020 first-round draft pick has been in the right spots when he doesn’t have the puck, particularly in the defensive zone. It’s allowed his line, typically centered by Cozens, to regain possession of the puck. His 16 takeaways at 5-on-5 entering Saturday ranked sixth on the team.

This time, Quinn made a pay in the offensive zone that he turned into a goal. It was only his second in 23 games, and he’s up to 20 points in 41 games.

3. Significant absence

With Samuelsson out a second consecutive game, Granato chose to keep Kale Clague on a defense pairing with Dahlin rather than make changes to multiple groups on the blue line. Part of the thinking there was Henri Jokiharju has been a nice fit with Owen Power.

Since returning from a lower-body injury Jan. 10, Jokiharju has been on the ice for 10 goals in 5-on-5 situations in 10 games. Entering Saturday, his 55.94 on-ice shot-attempt differential during that span ranked sixth on the team, according to Natural Stat Trick.

“He’s a stabilizing guy,” Granato said of Jokiharju. “By nature, he’s keep it simple. We’re trying to get him out of that conservative edge all the time because there’s more in there, but that conservative edge is why he’s in the NHL. He takes lots of pride in defending and killing and playing hard and working hard for his teammates. … He looks like he’s able to breathe and not carry the stress that sometimes he does.”

4. Next

The Sabres host the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday as their last game before the All-Star break and bye week.