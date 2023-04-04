SUNRISE, Fla. – A few Buffalo Sabres gathered around their bench at the end of a challenging second period Tuesday night to compliment their rookie goalie for setting the stage for the franchise’s most important 20 minutes in over a decade.

Four days after debuting in front of a near-capacity crowd in Buffalo, Devon Levi stymied the Florida Panthers when his teammates were unable to earn time in the offensive zone.

Levi slid to his right and extended his leg to prevent Anthony Duclair from turning a 2-on-1 into the go-ahead goal. Matthew Tkachuk and Anton Lundell skated down the slot, only to watch their shots steered away by a goalie who spent his days on a college campus less than one month earlier.

If the Sabres escaped FLA Live Arena with a win, they’d significantly increase their odds of snapping an 11-year playoff drought.

In a cruel twist of fate, the Sabres’ memorable season that showcased their plethora of young talent prolific offensive attack might be decided on a shot that didn’t even beat their goalie clean.

The Sabres relentlessly pushed to tie the score after Matthew Tkachuk tipped the puck past Levi only 59 seconds into the third period, but their comeback fell short in a 2-1 loss.

Buffalo (37-32-7) saw its five-game point streak end and could not gain ground in the race for the Eastern Conference’s wild-card playoffs spots. Dylan Cozens scored its only goal in the first period to back Levi, who delivered 34 saves in his second career NHL start. Tage Thompson had an assist in his return from an upper-body injury that kept him out of the previous three games.

The Panthers (40-31-7) moved back into a postseason spot thanks to goals from Tkachuk and Aaron Ekblad. Their goalie, Alex Lyon, made 39 saves, including 18 in the third period.

Levi didn’t have to wait long to be tested.

Unlike his NHL debut, when the 21-year-old faced only 11 shots on goal in 40 minutes, Levi had to be sharp from the outset. He stopped a quick shot from the right circle by Aleksander Barkov only 10 seconds in and needed to help his teammates kill three penalties in the first period.

Unflappable under pressure, Levi stopped Sam Reinhart from the slot on the Panthers’ first power play to help the Sabres escape the shorthanded situation tied. Cozens then gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead with his 29th goal of the season when he fired a wrist shot from atop the right circle to beat Lyon with 11:02 left in the first period.

The officials called five penalties in the first period, capped by Tyson Jost’s interference infraction that Florida used to score the tying goal. On a shot by Ekblad, the puck ricocheted off the post and the back of Levi’s right arm before crossing the line to make it 1-1 with 4:13 to play until the intermission.

Levi had to deliver again when the Sabres struggled to move the puck through the neutral zone. They were outshot 7-0 during a span of almost eight minutes in the second period, a stretch that didn’t include his highlight-reel save on Duclair only 2:40 into the middle frame. Levi didn’t have to deal with numerous odd-man rushes or blown defensive assignments. His teammates kept most of the Panthers’ shots to the outside and gradually began to threaten at the other end of the ice.

JJ Peterka intercepted a pass near the Panthers’ net to create a scramble in front, and Rasmus Dahlin stickhandled around a defenseman but couldn’t get a shot on goal.

The Sabres couldn’t build on that momentum, though. Florida took a 2-1 lead when Tkachuk tipped Brandon Montour’s shot past Levi. Buffalo didn't relent. It outshot the Panthers 8-2 over the first eight minutes of the third period but most of those attempts didn't challenge Lyon.

And the Sabres needed Levi again when the former Panthers prospect used his left pad to stop Tkachuk on a breakaway with 5:36 left in the third period to keep the deficit at one goal.

The Sabres spent most of the final five minutes in the Panthers' zone but couldn't get the puck past Lyon.

Here are other observations from the game:

1. Impressive again

Forget about the notion that Levi is inevitably going to spend time in Rochester. He earned a spot in the NHL through two remarkable seasons at Northeastern University and proved again Tuesday night that he’s unlike most goalie prospects. The 21-year-old showed impressive anticipation and poise, accurately tracking the puck before making a save. His rebound control prevented second-chance opportunities and bought the Sabres time to find their game.

The Panthers had 3.01 expected goals in all situations at the end of the second period, according to Natural Stat Trick, yet the score was tied 1-1 because Levi had stopped 25 of 26 shots. The team that drafted him 212nd overall in 2020 saw how far he’s come since draft night.

2. Familiar look

The coaching staff’s decision to move Cozens back to the top power-play unit paid off in a big way. He returned to his spot on the right flank and used a Panthers defender to screen Lyon on the go-ahead goal in the first period. The goal was only Cozens’ fourth this season with Buffalo on the man advantage.

The Sabres have been searching for a shooting option opposite of Thompson for most of the season, and Cozens took advantage of the Panthers’ coverage cheating to the other side of the ice.

3. Close call

Tuch appeared to score first at 6:13 into the game when he collected the puck behind Florida’s net on a turnover caused by Skinner, then skated in front to beat Lyon. The Panthers successfully challenged for offside to keep it tied 0-0.

The Sabres outshot the Panthers 14-13 in the first period and both teams had 22 shot attempts.

4. Around the boards

• With a secondary assist on Cozens’ goal, Thompson became the first Sabres player with 90 or more points in a season since Daniel Briere totaled 95 in 2006-07. Dahlin also tallied his 54th assist to tie John Van Boxmeer (1981-82) for second most by a defenseman in Sabres history, trailing only Phil Housley (60 in 1989-90).

• The Sabres’ scratches were Victor Olofsson, Vinnie Hinostroza, Jacob Bryson, Kale Clague, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Craig Anderson. Olofsson has zero goals in his last seven games and, unlike Jost, doesn’t play on the penalty kill. Eric Comrie was their backup goalie.

• Brandon Biro is considered probable to return to the Rochester Americans’ lineup for their game Wednesday night against the Syracuse Crunch in Blue Cross Arena. A lower-body injury has kept Biro out since March 17. His 50 points are second on the team behind Lukas Rousek (53). The Amerks entered Tuesday tied with Utica for third in the North Division.

5. Next

The Sabres finish the road trip Thursday in Detroit against the Red Wings at 7 p.m.