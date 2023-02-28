A chorus of boos erupted from the sparse crowd as the Buffalo Sabres skated toward their bench for the second intermission Tuesday night in KeyBank Center.

Heads were hanging. Few words were exchanged. This version of the Sabres has perspective and composure that those before it often lacked. They’ve had only one losing streak last more than three games.

Their response in the third period earned a different reaction.

Fans roared in approval after two of the Sabres’ rookies, Jack Quinn and JJ Peterka, scored less than five minutes apart to trim the deficit to one goal.

A break through never happened, though.

The Sabres' performance over the first 40 minutes Tuesday night, from the turnovers to the defensive mishaps, was too much to overcome in a 5-3 loss to the NHL's last-place Columbus Blue Jackets.

"Not a recipe for success this time of the year," said Sabres captain Kyle Okposo.

This was a missed opportunity for Buffalo, which outshot Columbus 42-36. Games in hand over competitors don’t matter if the Sabres can’t collect wins, especially against teams that have no chance of reaching the postseason. They were outscored 2-0 during a second period in which they were careless with the puck.

This is the latest in a long line of tests for the Sabres (31-24-4), who would have matched their win total from last season with a victory against the NHL’s last-place team. Twenty-three games remain for Buffalo, beginning Thursday night in Boston against the NHL-best Bruins.

Help is also on the way in the form of defenseman Riley Stillman, who could join the team as soon as Wednesday after his trade from Vancouver.

Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams is still calling around the league to try to acquire help for a team that’s ahead of schedule in its plan to be a contender in the Eastern Conference. He has until the league’s trade deadline Friday at 3 p.m., and it’s fair to wonder how a game such as this will influence his decision to add another piece or stand pat.

Despite the loss, the Sabres have won five of their last seven games. They’re the second-highest scoring offense in the NHL, and their No. 1 center, Tage Thompson, has developed into one of the league’s best. However, they played like the youngest team in the league, at times, Tuesday night.

The Sabres were down 4-1 until Quinn buried a shot from the right circle to turn a 2-on-1 rush into his 11th goal of the season with 14:58 left in the third period. Then, Peterka snapped 26-game goal drought with a power-play marker to make it 4-3. It was the Sabres’ only source of offense since Thompson tied it 1-1 early in the first.

Trouble started early.

They had the puck in the Blue Jackets’ end for the first 84 seconds of the game, until Dylan Cozens was called for tripping defenseman Andrew Peeke behind Columbus’ net. Before the penalty expired, rookie winger Kent Johnson carried the puck over the blue line and snapped a wrist shot off the cross bar that went in for a 1-0 lead.

Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins didn’t look ready for what occurred next. He was already preparing to drop into a butterfly stance when Thompson unleashed a wrist shot from the right circle that sent the puck over Merzlikins’ blocker to tie the score 1-1 only 18 seconds after Johnson’s opening marker.

Thompson’s goal, his 41st, was his 80th point in his 59th game, which is tied for the fifth-fewest games in franchise history to reach the 80-point milestone. He’s the first Sabre since Thomas Vanek in 2006-07 to score more than 40 in a single season.

The Sabres weren’t good with or without the puck. They were outshot 16-15 against an opponent that owned a negative-25 goal differential in the first period of games this season. And some sloppy play in the defensive zone led to another goal for Columbus.

"The forced us to make mistakes," said goalie Craig Anderson, who made 31 saves. "We weren’t as sharp as we probably would have liked. Our support around the puck was just a hair too late, generating a lot of offense for them."

Sean Kuraly eluded Henri Jokiharju and Owen Power behind the Sabres’ net, then passed in front to setup Eric Robinson’s go-ahead goal that made it 2-1 with 6:19 left in the first period. The two Columbus forwards executed a similar play with Jokiharju and Power in pursuit during the second period, giving the Blue Jackets a two-goal lead.

Columbus captain Boone Jenner then stickhandled around Power and snapped a shot over Craig Anderson’s blocker to make it 4-1 with 18 seconds left in the second period, conjuring the boos from across the arena.

The Sabres threatened to tie the score after Peterka's goal. He hit the far post on a power play with 2:49 remaining, but Robinson completed the hat trick with an empty-net goal.

"We’re emotional because we care and we want to win," said Okposo. "We know the moment. We understand the moment that we’re in and we care. ... We have to make sure that we’re putting our best foot forward. Tonight was disappointing but turn the page and move on."

Here are other observations from the game:

1. Off night

Jokiharju was one of the Sabres’ most effective players over the previous six games, but he and Power had a rough outing Tuesday. They weren’t sharp along the half wall when the Blue Jackets got the puck deep to send Kuraly on the forecheck. Their positioning around their own net wasn’t sharp, either.

2. Striking early

Thompson is one of the reasons why the Sabres are among the best in the league at the start of games. They entered Tuesday tied for third in the league with 62 first-period goals, 18 of which were scored by Thompson. He added another to his season total by sniping the puck over Merzlikins.

Thompson, like Jeff Skinner, extended his point streak to seven games.

3. Still waiting

Vinnie Hinostroza commuted from Buffalo to Rochester during his time with the Amerks, a stretch that he described as a “long month.” Hinostroza has a young family, and staying positive was admittedly difficult while playing in the AHL for the first time in five years.

The 27-year-old is back in the NHL, though, and he’s determined to take advantage of his opportunity with Tuch out. Adams was trying to find Hinostroza a new team in January, but a trade never materialized. Since Tuch’s injury, Hinostroza hasn’t been told that he’ll be here beyond the deadline.

4. Next

The Sabres travel to Boston to play the Bruins on Thursday night at 7 p.m., then Buffalo hosts the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.