Observations: Sabres treat sold-out crowd to complete effort on RJ Night

The dynamic skill Thompson has shown during this breakout season was on display during many practices under former coaches Phil Housley and Ralph Krueger. In addition to the shift to center, Thompson has gained more strength – which has been particularly useful on the forecheck – and he’s receiving opportunity with a coach who is willing to have patience with young players.

Thompson was unfairly compared to Ryan O’Reilly because of the blockbuster trade that helped St. Louis win a Stanley Cup. But it’s working out for both sides, as Thompson’s 30-goal season is more than O’Reilly or Sam Reinhart ever had as a Sabre.

"It feels awesome," said Thompson. "Obviously a lot of credit goes to the teammates and the opportunity that I’ve been given by Donny in playing in all situations. It’s a really rewarding feeling. Obviously the first couple years of my career I had to grind a little bit there and find my way. I feel like I’m starting to get my footing here in the league and just try to continue to work, grow and get better each day."

2. Big impact