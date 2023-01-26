Observations: Sabres' top line puts on a 'show,' Eric Comrie stands tall in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG – Connor Hellebuyck shook his head slightly, peered up at the scoreboard and showed no emotion.

Few have left one of the best goalies in the world looking so stupefied. But few in the NHL have what Tage Thompson, Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch possess.

Their innate feel for where each other are on the ice, combined with their remarkable skill, produced a goal Thursday night in Canada Life Centre that will be remembered by fans of the Buffalo Sabres long after this game on the road against one of the top teams in the league.

Skinner crossed the blue line with the puck in the second period and threaded a pass past two defenders to Tuch at the far post. Sensing the Jets weren’t covering the slot, Tuch passed it back to Thompson, who one-timed it into the net while Hellebuyck’s eyes were still fixed on Tuch.

"I pretty much have a front-row seat to those two guys putting on a show," Skinner said with a grin.

The goal – the 31st the Sabres’ top line has been on the ice for together this season – put Buffalo up by two and punctuated a second period in which it picked apart the Winnipeg Jets. And the Sabres weren’t done, either.

Victor Olofsson added a power-play goal in the third period to back Eric Comrie in the Sabres’ 3-2 win Thursday night.

"A lot of fun," Tuch added.

The Sabres (26-19-3) won their fifth straight game – their second win streak of at least five this season – and continued their impressive play away from Buffalo. Defenseman Owen Power broke through at 10:32 in the second period after Hellebuyck kept the Jets in the game with a stellar start.

Power’s third goal in as many games sparked a dominant period by the Sabres. They outshot the Jets 15-5 and earned 16 more shot attempts during the 20 minutes to enact revenge on Winnipeg (31-18-1), which needed a win to achieve its best start through 50 games in franchise history.

"Just wear them down," Skinner explained. "Obviously, it’s a good team. They’ve got a really good goalie. I think both times we’ve played them, that’s been the theme for us, trying to find a way to break through.

"Tonight, Coms was really good for us early, and I think in the second period we got to our game and we were able to capitalize on some chances. Coms was really good for us late again. Just stick with it, that’s what you have to do against good teams."

This was a signature performance by the Sabres. The exceptional play by the top line will go viral, but the trio wasn't the only group moving the puck with precision. Each of Buffalo's four forward lines used their speed to give Winnipeg fits from the outset and controlled the game at 5-on-5. The Sabres finished with 11 high-danger scoring chances in those situations compared to the Jets' four, according to Natural Stat Trick.

The Sabres' defense corps, which played without Mattias Samuelsson, moved the puck quickly up the ice to give Winnipeg no time to clog the neutral zone. The Jets' only momentum early came from a pair of first-period power plays, neither of which produced a quality scoring chance.

Comrie was sharp while starting his first game in 16 days. He didn’t face a heavy workload against his former team, but made timely stops early to keep the score tied, including a blocker save on a one-timer by Kevin Stenlund. Comrie stopped 19 of the 21 shots he faced while making his second appearance for Buffalo since his conditioning stint with Rochester ended Jan. 7.

"That was the best I’ve seen us play all year," said Comrie. "That was incredible."

The Sabres didn't appear frustrated when Hellebuyck stopped each of their 14 shots in the first period. They knew he wasn't going to allow a goal on an unscreened shot, but they didn't press and continued to snap tape-to-tape passes around the offensive zone to earn opportunities.

Power’s short-side wrist shot gave them their first lead of the night. Then, the club’s top line combined on the memorable goal less than four minutes later for a two-goal advantage. It was Thompson's team-leading 34th of the season, while Tuch has 43 points in his last 33 games and Skinner's two assists Thursday give him 36 points in his last 27 games.

"He’s a big body," Tuch said of Thompson. "It’s hard to miss him out there. Skinny made an unbelievable pass to hit me wide. Sometimes you’ve gotta throw an extra pass to beat a goalie like Hellebuyck. He played really well tonight. We weren’t able to beat him clean, but we got a couple backdoors and a couple seeing-eye shots."

"Some guys have natural chemistry together and, obviously, I think the more you play with someone, the more you get a feel for where they’re going to be and where they like the puck in different situations," Skinner added. "We do a good job reading off each other because we have that familiarity."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The Sabres’ third goal came at a price, though. Dylan Cozens, amid a breakout season, took a shot to the head in front of Winnipeg’s bench with 10:24 to play and didn’t return to the game. Sabres coach Don Granato told reporters afterward that Cozens was "good" and "expects" the 21-year-old center would have returned if there was more time.

Olofsson scored his 11th goal in 12 games and 23rd of the season on a scramble in front during the ensuing power play. The Jets showed little life until Nate Schmidt’s power-play goal with 4:46 left in regulation made it 3-1.

Dubois then cut Buffalo's lead to one with 41.4 seconds to go in the third period. But Comrie stood tall in key situations, including the final moments of the game, to help Buffalo improve to 12-2-1 on the road since Nov. 22.

Despite playing their 14th game in 26 days, the Sabres continued their ascent in the Eastern Conference and now trail the Pittsburgh Penguins by two points for the second wild-card spot.

"They have a good team, a good young team," said Dubois, a four-time 20-goal scorer. "When I was in Columbus, we had one of the youngest teams in the NHL. A lot of teams would say that we had a lot of youth, that innocence of just going out, playing and having fun. They've got that going for them right now. They're a dangerous team. I mean, it feels like every week you see a Buffalo Sabres seven-goal game or something like that."

Here are other observations from Thursday:

1. Another one

Regardless of point production, Power should be considered for the Calder Trophy. He entered Thursday averaging at least two more minutes per game than any other rookie. Among defensemen to appear in at least 40 games, he ranked seventh in on-ice goals at 5-on-5 per 60 minutes. The 20-year-old’s work in the offensive zone has helped the Sabres control play, leading to sustained possession and dangerous scoring chances.

His confidence continues to rise as he gains more experience. He showed it again on his goal in the second period by choosing not to defer to anyone else on the ice. Power trusted his instincts, skated to the left circle and took the shot.

“Owen is pretty amazing," Granato said. "Obviously, three goals in a row. It's impressive, at his age. ... I know he hasn't been talked about for rookie of the year; it's astonishing to me because I don't know how he couldn't be. What he does on a nightly basis, it's just amazing when you factor in his age and lack of experience in our league to dominate situations and, really, full games like he does."

2. Back in Winnipeg

This game was meaningful for Comrie. He was drafted by Winnipeg in 2013 and spent several seasons in the organization. Hellebuyck's presence was the reason why Comrie never got a starting opportunity with the Jets.

The Sabres wanted to win for Comrie. They knew how much the game meant for the 27-year-old. And he was exceptional in the first period when they needed him. It was the first time in franchise history the Sabres won three games in a row with three different goalies after Craig Anderson and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen led them to victory in Dallas and St. Louis on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

"This team is fantastic," said Comrie. "This is the most fun I've [had] playing hockey in my life. This team is just fun to be apart of. It's a fun group to be around. We love the game of hockey. We love each other. It's the type of atmosphere that just breeds performance."

3. Missing piece

The MSG broadcast showed Samuelsson wincing in pain on the bench Tuesday night in St. Louis as the Sabres were making their way to the dressing room during an intermission. He skated with the team Thursday morning, but didn’t feel well enough to play.

Kale Clague drew into the lineup for Samuelsson after being a healthy scratch for eight games and skated next to Dahlin in 5-on-5 situations. Clague was solid against the Jets and, along with Comrie, denied a 3-on-1 prior to the Sabres' surge in the second period.

Granato told reporters after the game that Samuelsson is an option to play Saturday in Minnesota and acknowledge that the team's record without Dahlin's defense partner was a cause for concern before puck drop.

Entering Thursday, Buffalo was 22-9-3 with him in the lineup and 3-10 when he was out with a knee injury earlier this season.

"The statistics of Sammy in our lineup and when he's not in our lineup, that goes through your head and it's pretty simple," said Granato. "We've got a lot of confidence in our group and tonight was a great night for that, to put that kind of to rest. We have very capable guys."

4. Next

The Sabres travel to Minnesota to play the Wild on Saturday at 9 p.m.