Observations: Sabres' three-game winning streak wiped out as Sebastian Aho hat trick sparks Hurricanes

RALEIGH, N.C. – No third-period magic this time.

The Buffalo Sabres entered PNC Arena Friday night with 20 third-period goals this season – including 11 in the last three games. They also had a plus-13 goal differential in the final 20 minutes of regulation and both figures were tops in the NHL by far.

So when the Sabres hit the second intermission trailing the Carolina Hurricanes, 3-2, they had to feel like they were still in good position.

But playing a team many feel could represent the Eastern Conference in the Stanley Cup final, in a building where they've had no success the last six years, the Sabres couldn't turn this game around. Buffalo's three-game winning streak ended as Carolina posted a 5-3 victory.

Center Sebastian Aho dominated the night for the Canes with a hat trick and and a scintillating assist on Martin Necas' goal at 4:03 of the second period that snapped a 2-2 tie. The Sabres got Jacob Bryson's first goal of the season just 28 seconds into the game and took a 2-1 lead on Victor Olofsson's slapshot at 10:06 of the first that leaked through Carolina goalie Antti Raanta.

But Aho's second of the game on a power play at 12:45 of the first tied the game and he fed Necas with a wicked spin-o-rama pass that duped forward Jack Quinn and defenseman Casey Fitzgerald, and Necas beat Craig Anderson.

The teams have built an odd amount of hate toward each other in the early season. It was Carolina defenseman Jalen Chatfield who drew the ire of Sabres center Tage Thompson in the preseason, with Thompson scoring a beatdown of Chatfield in response to a hit. In this one, Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin took a gloved punch to the nose from Carolina's Jasperi Kotkaniemi in the first period in the midst of a scrum along the boards. There was plenty of other pushing and shoving and chirping throughout the night.

Dahlin had a game-high eight shots on goal and a few good chances at a tying goal in the period but Kotkaniemi got the last word, tipping home a Necas pass for his first goal of the season at 9:22 of the period to put Carolina up by two. Aho's third came with 2:14 left into an empty net. Dahlin did score Buffalo's final goal with a one-tenth of a second to play.

The Sabres (7-4) fell to 1-9-4 in their last 14 games at Carolina, with the lone win coming April 5 in KeyBank Center (4-2). Buffalo is 0-7-1 in its last seven at Raleigh and has not won here since a 3-2 victory on March 22, 2016. Carolina improved to 8-2-1.

Here are some other observations on the game and the day:

Seen and heard

• Olofsson's goal made him the seventh player in franchise history to record at least nine goals through the team’s first 11 games of a season, joining Thomas Vanek, Daniel Briere, Chris Drury, Danny Gare, Pat LaFontaine and Rick Martin.

• Nov. 4 is going to forever be a big anniversary in Sabres history as Friday marked one year since the epochal trade of Jack Eichel to Vegas for Alex Tuch, Peyton Krebs and draft picks. Coach Don Granato drew chuckles from reporters after the morning skate when he revealed GM Kevyn Adams told him of the trade late on the night of Nov. 3 while the Sabres were in Seattle – but swore him to secrecy while final details were being worked out, and that meant not even telling his assistant coaches.

"So I told them, 'Just watch Twitter. You'll probably like what's going to happen,' " Granato said. "But it didn't come out on Twitter, so it drove them nuts. I couldn't say. Kevyn said it's not done, so we joke around about it now. It's hard to imagine that's a year ago. It just seems like we're just so far beyond that."

• The Hurricanes did a jumbotron welcome to the Sabres' moms, who are on the road trip with the club, during a first-period timeout. The women were in a suite all in Royal Blue jerseys and were waving back to the crowd. They got booed.

The lineup

The Sabres opened the game with the same forward groupings that finished Wednesday's scintillating win over Pittsburgh. That meant Thompson centering Okposo and Jeff Skinner, Dylan Cozens between JJ Peterka and Alex Tuch, Casey Mittelstadt centering Jack Quinn and Olofsson and a three-center fourth line of Zemgus Girgensons, Krebs and Rasmus Asplund.

"Having that diversity in the whole lineup allows us to keep everyone accountable on the ice," said Krebs, one of seven players who could play center. "We have three centers on our line making sure the puck stays out on our net. It's a great thing to have and it doesn't matter who it takes faceoffs that way."

The defense was also status quo, with Dahlin playing alongside Bryson, Owen Power with Kale Clague and Lawrence Pilut with Casey Fitzgerald. Vinnie Hinostroza was the healthy scratch at forward and Jeremy Davies was the scratch on defense.

Injured defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin, who practiced with the team Thursday in Buffalo, did not take the morning skate Friday. The team said he was taking a recovery day and will be evaluated again Saturday in Tampa.

Next

The Sabres left immediately after the game for Tampa, where they will meet the Lightning Saturday night at 7. MSG will broadcast that game with Dan Dunleavy and Rob Ray on site after Wednesday's win over Pittsburgh was exclusive to TNT and Friday's contest was on ESPN Plus.

The Sabres are 1-9-1 in their last 11 games against the Lightning, with the lone win being a 5-1 triumph on Oct. 25, 2021 in KeyBank Center. Buffalo is 0-5-1 in its last six trips to Amalie Arena, dating to a 2-1 overtime win on a Jason Pominville goal on Feb. 28, 2018. Things have been particularly rough of late as the Sabres have been outscored, 29-15, in the six games.

The next home game is Tuesday night against Arizona.