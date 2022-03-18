Observations: Sabres take ugly loss 'to heart,' respond with character win in Calgary

"This is our group," said Thompson. "Everyone believes in each other and wants to work and compete for each other. It’s a really nice feeling when you have a game like last night thatwe all know wasn’t our best and we all collectively take it to heart and want to turn it around. You’ve seen that multiple times this season. We’re starting to be a little more consistent as of late, I think, and that’s a good feeling."

Here are other observations from the game Friday:

1. Stepping up

This was another important experience for Samuelsson, who was often on the ice against the Flames’ top line. Samuelsson, 22, has shown that he can play well no matter who he’s paired with – Jacob Bryson had another solid game on the right side Friday – and looks like he’s currently the second-best defenseman on this team.

Samuelsson knocked Matthew Tkachuk off the puck midway through the second period, a rare sight, and even joined the rush by redirecting a cross-ice, backdoor pass from Zemgus Girgensons that forced Markstrom to make a difficult save.

2. Sorely missed