Observations: Sabres take ugly loss 'to heart,' respond with character win in Calgary

CALGARY – Loud music blared from the visitors’ dressing room in Scotiabank Saddledome, drowning out a postgame celebration that must have been a blend of pride and relief.
The 16,685 fans, most of whom were clad in red and yellow, inside the vintage arena in downtown Calgary caught a glimpse of the Sabres’ reaction when Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom misplayed the puck in overtime, clearing the way for Tage Thompson to seal a 1-0 win for Buffalo by shooting into the open net with 1:53 remaining.
The Sabres’ bench cleared as players converged on Thompson, celebrating his team-leading 25th goal of the season and a gutsy victory over a Stanley Cup contender. Alex Tuch gave his customary bear hug to the team’s winning goalie: Dustin Tokarski, the hero of the night with a 24-save shutout that included a remarkable diving save.
“It was fun to win that game,” Tokarski beamed after his first shutout since March 16, 2014.
But no one on the outside can know what Friday night truly meant to the Sabres. Not only were they drubbed, 5-0, at home by Calgary in November, but this was the second game of a back-to-back after an uncharacteristically sluggish showing during a 6-1 defeat in Edmonton one night earlier.
The way the Sabres won this game showed why coach Don Granato was visibly frustrated following the loss to the Oilers. He knows his club is capable of more. In March alone, Buffalo (21-33-8) has defeated Toronto twice, including outdoors at the Heritage Classic, as well as Vegas and Minnesota.
"Last night might have been the worst game of the year and tonight was right up there with one of the top games," said Granato.
Following the loss in Edmonton, the Sabres responded with an effort that shows how much the group has matured since the season opened five months ago. They didn’t change their game plan when Markstrom and Tokarski traded saves for 60 minutes, including a high-wire second period in which Tokarski earned a loud ovation from Flames fans for diving to his left to rob Calle Jarnkrok of what seemed like an easy one-timer goal.
“That was ridiculous,” Thompson said. “I honestly just saw the tail-end of it, so I saw the dive across. At first, I thought they scored and didn’t hear anything, so I had to check the replay. That was incredible. Not surprised, though. He makes stops like that on everyone in practice, so we know he’s capable of those big saves and he pulled out a few tonight.”
No one started to cheat for offense when Markstrom stifled Dylan Cozens’ breakaway attempt or following his four stops in overtime. Even the youngest players on the team looked poised in a difficult environament. The Sabres traded big hits with a formidable and won one-on-one puck battles with an opponent that was 15-1-1 in its previous 17 home games and sits second in the Western Conference with 82 standings points.
Rasmus Dahlin and Mattias Samuelsson pushed the Flames’ forwards around, and Cozens continued to agitate opponents with his tendency to fight for the puck through the whistle. The Sabres blocked eight shots and killed their only penalty. Much of the credit goes to Tokarski for bailing out his teammates when there was a breakdown defensively, including a point-blank stop on Christopher Tanev in the third period.
“He was solid,” Granato said of Tokarski. “It was a goaltending battle. That game, there was only one way for that game to be 0-0 and it was the two goaltenders because there wasn’t a lack of quality."
And there was the 3-on-3 overtime where Cody Eakin, who is expected to be traded by the deadline Monday, won a pair of faceoffs and Dahlin showed remarkable poise in a situation in which the Sabres have struggled this season. Aside from one rush, Buffalo had the puck for most of the extra period until Henri Jokiharju desperately sent the puck down the ice, where Markstrom made the mistake that led to Thompson’s goal.
Markstrom, a likely finalist for the Vezina Trophy this summer, made 33 saves, but it was all spoiled by the Sabres’ determination to show that what they did in Edmonton is not indicative of what’s building in Buffalo. This was the Sabres' first shutout since Oct. 25, 2019.
"This is our group," said Thompson. "Everyone believes in each other and wants to work and compete for each other. It’s a really nice feeling when you have a game like last night thatwe all know wasn’t our best and we all collectively take it to heart and want to turn it around. You’ve seen that multiple times this season. We’re starting to be a little more consistent as of late, I think, and that’s a good feeling."
Here are other observations from the game Friday:
1. Stepping up
This was another important experience for Samuelsson, who was often on the ice against the Flames’ top line. Samuelsson, 22, has shown that he can play well no matter who he’s paired with – Jacob Bryson had another solid game on the right side Friday – and looks like he’s currently the second-best defenseman on this team.
Samuelsson knocked Matthew Tkachuk off the puck midway through the second period, a rare sight, and even joined the rush by redirecting a cross-ice, backdoor pass from Zemgus Girgensons that forced Markstrom to make a difficult save.
2. Sorely missed
The Sabres missed Girgensons, particularly on the penalty kill. Girgensons’ experience in that role has taught him how to take away passing lanes from opponents, as we saw during an effective penalty kill in the first period. This allows Granato to rest Alex Tuch and Tage Thompson, both of whom took on a bigger short-handed role with Girgensons out of the lineup.
Girgensons is also effective at 5-on-5 and generated a scoring chance by driving to the net early in the game. It’s unfortunate that injuries have limited Girgensons to only 36 games since he signed a three-year, $6.6 million contract in October 2020, but he’ll be a key checking-line forward for this team into next season.
Girgensons’ line with Eakin and Kyle Okposo kept the Flames’ high-scoring top trio silent.
“That line set a tone for us,” Granato said of the line, which started the game.
3. Around the boards
This was Cozens’ 100th career NHL game since he made his debut on Jan. 14, 2021. … Krebs, a native of Okotoks, Alb., a town in the Calgary metro area, played his first NHL game in his hometown. … With a goal and two assists for Rochester on Friday, Amerks winger Jack Quinn has 20 goals and 41 points in 27 games this season. … Tuch left the game briefly after crashing into the end boards in the second period.
4. Precaution
Defenseman Colin Miller was a healthy scratch after playing Friday for the first time in 23 games. Miller, a pending unrestricted free agent, skated 17:27 in the Sabres’ 6-1 loss to Edmonton. The decision was made to sit Miller in Calgary as a precaution because this was the second game of the back-to-back and Miller missed almost two months with an injury that required surgery. And it’s certain that Miller will be traded before the deadline Monday.
“We're just not comfortable playing him back-to-back," Granato said. "But I thought he was good. He did a skate this morning to make sure he could loosen back up and move and felt good."
5. Next
The Sabres finish the three-game road trip Sunday in Vancouver against the Canucks at Rogers Arena. Puck drop is at 10 p.m.