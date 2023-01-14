Observations: Sabres take the road again by pulling away from Predators

NASHVILLE – The Buffalo Sabres' road kills this season have been impressive: Edmonton, Calgary, Montreal, Colorado, Vegas, Boston and even the tiny new college arena in Arizona.

And now, Music City USA.

The Sabres' struggles at home really came to the fore the last few days with three losses in four days. But the NHL's youngest team has also shown quite a propensity for getting the job done in some of the NHL's most hostile, harried and hip environments.

The Sabres pulled it off again Saturday night, silencing the raucous fans of Bridgestone Arena with a 5-3 win over the Nashville Predators.

The victory snapped the three-game slide and got the Sabres to the halfway mark of the NHL season with a record of 21-18-2. That's an 88-point pace, which wouldn't be enough to make the playoffs but would be the franchise's highest total since it had 89 in 2011-12.

The Sabres saw a 3-1 lead disintegrate as Nashville scored two goals in a 40-second span late in the second period to get even. But Buffalo broke back ahead at 6:45 of the third on a short-handed goal from captain Kyle Okposo, who deftly tipped home an Ilya Lyubushkin shot between his legs for his seventh goal of the season.

Rookie Jack Quinn gave the Sabres breathing room with 3:11 left on his seventh goal of the season – and first since Dec. 4.

The Sabres had 13 of the game's first 16 shots in the first period and took charge in the second period on Dylan Cozens' breakaway at 2:05 and Victor Olofsson's power-play goal at 8:58. It was No 17 on the season for Olofsson and No. 14 for Cozens, both on pace to far exceed their career highs.

But things fell apart for Buffalo in the final five minutes. Defenseman Jeremy Lauzon ripped a one-timer from the left circle past Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen at 15:10 and just 40 seconds later, Ryan Johansen's tip from in front got the Predators even at 3-3.

The Sabres then killed a interference penalty on Lyubushkin as the crowd was roaring looking for a go-ahead goal that didn't materialize.

It was the kind of panic the Sabres haven't shown much on the road this season, even though they are the NHL's youngest team. Buffalo is just 9-11-2 at home but is 12-7-0 on the road.

"It's a great sign, first of all to be able to handle that pressure," coach Don Granato said before the game. "I really think there's more pressure on us at home because our guys care so much. They care about our fans, they care about our city ... and it's evident to me they put more pressure and it becomes negative pressure on themselves at home than they would on on the road.

"They've thrived in these types of situations, loud buildings, when when it's only us 20 and there's 18-20,000 people against us. They've seemed to embrace that very much."

"We enjoy it a lot it's a lot of fun to go in barns like this and play," added Sabres forward Rasmus Asplund. "I think we need to be get used to this if you want to be in the playoffs. That's gonna be everywhere we go and and you to be used to that atmosphere used to the pressure."

Here are some other items on the game:

1. To the middle

Asplund moved to center for the game between Kyle Okposo and Vinnie Hinostroza as the fourth line was reconstructed with Peyton Krebs on the Rochester roster and Zemgus Girgensons out with a non-Covid illness.

"It fits me pretty well for what I have to work on: Be a little bit more patient going out of the defensive zone, and wait a little bit for the opportunity to get on with the puck."

It was Asplund's third straight game in the lineup after sitting out the previous eight as a healthy scratch.

2. More roster notes

Quinn and Peterka were back in the lineup after sitting out two games as healthy scratches and returned to the wings with Cozens. Both of them were move active than they were in weeks, Peterka early and Quinn with several chances in the decisive third before finally cashing.

Defenseman Kale Clague and goalie Eric Comrie sat out as healthy scratches.

3. Back in the saddle

Longtime former Bisons and Sabres announcer Pete Weber, the voice of the Predators since their inception in 1998, was back in the radio booth Saturday night just five days after having brain surgery.

Weber had a shunt procedure to remedy normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH), which had dogged him since the team's European trip in October and left him lacking balance and in danger of falls.

Weber, a member of the Buffalo Baseball Hall of Fame, won't be traveling for a few weeks but had progressed so quickly this week that doctors gave him the go-ahead to work the game against his old team.

Weber was one of the most prominent sports voices in Buffalo in the 80s and 90s, calling the Bisons' glory days in then-Pilot Field and also doing analysis work on Bills games in the Super Bowl years and Sabres games in the final season of Memorial Auditorium and the opening of then-Marine Midland Arena.

4. Next

The Sabres will get back to work Sunday to prepare for another back to back. They host Florida in a Martin Luther King Day matinee Monday at 1 and then play Tuesday night at Chicago. Then comes a big one Thursday, as they will stage Ryan Miller Night and retire the former goaltender's No. 30 prior to the game against the New York Islanders.